PM pledges deeper bilateral ties in farewell to Philippine Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised outgoing Philippine Ambassador Meynardo Los Baños Montealegre for reinforcing bilateral ties in recent years during a reception in Hà Nội on Saturday.

PM Chính said under Montealegre’s tenure, both sides effectively rolled out the 2019-2024 Action Plan for their Strategic Partnership. High-level exchanges and contacts have been maintained, highlighted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Việt Nam during which five cooperation agreements were signed across various sectors, providing fresh impetus to relations.

He extended profound condolences to the Philippines for lives and property lost in recent storms and natural disasters, confirming that Vietnam is ready to support the Philippines to the best of its ability and has decided to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice to help the country overcome difficulties.

Relaying regards from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường and other Vietnamese Party and State leaders to President Marcos and other leaders of the Philippines, he said further deepening Việt Nam–Philippines relations not only serves the interests of their people but also contributes to building a united, cohesive and resilient ASEAN, and for peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

To further advance the bilateral Strategic Partnership, the host called for more high-level and multi-level exchanges via all channels, full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, and joint preparation of a new action plan for the next phase marking the 10th anniversary of Strategic Partnership in 2025 and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.

The Vietnamese leader proposed increasing trade and investment promotion, further consolidating maritime and ocean cooperation, enhancing collaboration on climate change response, disaster relief and search-and-rescue operations, and coordinating to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. He also encouraged broader cooperation in such potential areas as agriculture, sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, a shared ASEAN database, and quality workforce training.

Việt Nam remains a reliable partner and a stable rice supplier for the Philippines, he said, suggesting negotiations on an agreement on stable, long-term rice trade based on the existing memorandum of understanding.

Expressing his desire to foster ASEAN’s cooperation, unity and centrality, particularly on the East Sea issue, tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, and the Myanmar situation, he affirmed that as Việt Nam has worked closely with the ASEAN Chair in 2025 to tackle regional challenges for a united and cohesive bloc, it fully backs the Philippines’ upcoming chairmanship in 2026.

He also urged the Philippines to continue voicing strong support for ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea issue, step up negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), and maintain peace, stability, freedom, security and safety of navigation and overflight in the area. At the same time, he called for closer coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, particularly ASEAN, the UN and APEC.

For his part, Ambassador Montealegre thanked the Vietnamese Government, PM and people for their extensive support to the Philippine Embassy and to him personally, which enabled the overcoming of challenges and important all-around achievements in bilateral ties.

Fully agreeing with the host’s proposals, he reaffirmed the Philippines’ dedication to ASEAN solidarity and centrality, sought Việt Nam’s backing for its 2026 chairmanship, and stressed the need for continued joint efforts to uphold solidarity within the ASEAN community. — VNA/VNS