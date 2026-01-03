All Vietnamese citizens in Venezuela are safe: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ confirmed on Saturday that as of now, all Vietnamese citizens in Venezuela are safe.

The diplomat made the confirmation while responding to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Latin America regarding the situation of the Vietnamese citizens in the country following a nighttime attack by the United States.

At present, 29 officials from Vietnamese representative agencies and their families, two Vietnamese construction engineers working in Venezuela, and two overseas Vietnamese are all safe, he said.

Mỹ also announced that the embassy has established an emergency contact channel to update the situation of Vietnamese citizens in the country, noting that the embassy advises citizens not to leave their residences and to continuously update the situation through this channel. — VNA/VNS