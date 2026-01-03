Vietnamese airlines do not fly through Venezuelan airspace

HÀ NỘI — Regarding the nationwide state of emergency declared in Venezuela following overnight explosions, representatives from Vietnamese carriers with international routes such as Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet said on January 3 afternoon that they do not operate direct flights to Venezuela, nor do they have routes that pass through Venezuelan airspace.

Earlier, the Vietnam News Agency quoted French news agency AFP and Colombia’s Blu Radio as saying that the Venezuelan government issued an official statement on early January 3 after the overnight explosions, calling it an “extremely serious military aggression” carried out by the US government.

In response, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro signed a decree declaring a nationwide state of emergency to prepare for a potential wartime scenario. — VNA/VNS