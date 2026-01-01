Việt Nam continues to ensure all human rights for everyone: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's message on human rights is consistent: human rights are universal, but their implementation must be practical and closely linked to people’s daily lives, such as the rights to healthcare, education and sustainable employment, said Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, the WTO, and other international organisations in Geneva.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the ambassador said that during the 2023–2025 term, the participation of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission in Geneva at the UN Human Rights Council was guided by a consistent approach: constructive engagement, coherence, and keeping the council focused on practical solutions that improve people’s lives.

According to him, the mission worked on the basis of a clear system of priorities, ensuring Việt Nam's stable and proactive participation throughout its membership term.

The mission also invested strongly in inter-regional cooperation and consensus-based outcomes. In this spirit, Việt Nam, on behalf of inter-regional core groups, submitted a resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, as well as a resolution on climate change and human rights focusing on just transition. Both resolutions were adopted by consensus with broad co-sponsorship.

In addition, the mission led inter-regional joint statements, including one on accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote gender equality and another on vaccination and human rights, thereby maintaining attention to cooperation, inclusiveness and practical needs. It used international forums and related activities of the council to share experiences and learn from partners.

These combined efforts have helped strengthen confidence that Việt Nam can work with different regions, bridge differences, and contribute responsibly to shared priorities, Dũng said.

The senior diplomat stated that the country’s re-election to the council, for the 2026-2028 term, with the highest number of votes in the Asia-Pacific Group, is not only recognition of its domestic progress but also acknowledgement of the mission’s approach in Geneva – one that is respectful, practical and cooperative.

Việt Nam will uphold this spirit of cooperation and welcomes partners to work together on practical initiatives, he stressed.

According to Dũng, during the 2026–2028 term, Việt Nam will continue to pursue eight priority areas, including enhancing the operational efficiency of the council while promoting international law; addressing human rights issues in the context of climate change and digital transformation; preventing violence and discrimination; strengthening protection for vulnerable groups; promoting gender equality; and ensuring the rights to health care, labour, quality education and human rights education.

Accordingly, the mission will continue to support approaches that make the council more practical and results-oriented, reduce overlap, prioritise dialogue, and promote technical cooperation when countries have needs.

On climate change and digital transformation, Việt Nam will promote a balanced approach that protects human rights during transitions, shares experiences, and coordinates with partners to ensure that no one is left behind, especially more vulnerable communities or those with fewer resources.

Regarding gender equality, protection of vulnerable groups, prevention of violence and discrimination, and core social rights such as health care, employment and education, the mission will continue its active engagement, prioritising inclusive initiatives capable of building broad inter-regional consensus.

Việt Nam hopes to cooperate with all partners to translate these priorities into substantive cooperation and shared progress, the ambassador affirmed.

Currently, Việt Nam is a party to seven of the nine core international human rights conventions and has ratified 25 conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). — VNA/VNS