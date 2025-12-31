Vietnamese leaders send congratulations on Cuba’s 67th National Day

Politics & Law
December 31, 2025 - 20:45
The flags of Việt Nam and Cuba.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường on December 31 jointly sent a congratulatory message to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Caribbean country's National Day (January 1, 1959 – January 1, 2026).

Also on this occasion, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính cabled a congratulatory message to Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulations to Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a message of congratulations to Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. — VNS

