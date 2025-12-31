HCM City-based Coast Guard launches 2026 emulation drive

HCM CITY — The HCM City-based Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command on Tuesday (December 30) officially launched its 2026 emulation movement calling on officers and soldiers to further promote unity, discipline and creativity to fulfill assigned tasks.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar, secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Emulation and Commendation Council of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, said the 2026 emulation movement themed “Unity, Discipline, Breakthrough, Creativity, Determination to Win” takes place as the country prepares for a series of major political events.

“Strengthening internal solidarity, upholding discipline and making breakthroughs through innovation will be decisive in successfully completing missions in the year ahead,” he said

He said the 2025 emulation drive had been implemented comprehensively and effectively, and is closely aligned with key missions and practical requirements.

It helped motivate personnel to demonstrate strong political resolve, a high sense of responsibility and determination to overcome difficulties.

Notable achievements included effectively managing and safeguarding national maritime sovereignty, preventing foreign fishing vessels from infringing Việt Nam’s waters in support of efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and successfully carrying out organisational and personnel restructuring.

The command also completed Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-30 term, maintained high training and combat readiness standards, participated in a maritime parade marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, and effectively conducted search-and-rescue operations and disaster response.

Community-oriented programmes such as “The Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen” and the contest “I Love My Homeland’s Seas and Islands” were expanded, while logistics, technical and financial support ensured improved living conditions for personnel.

Thanks to these achievements, the command received 16 certificates of merit from central ministries and agencies in 2025, while hundreds of collectives and individuals were honoured with various emulation titles and commendations.

One officer was selected to attend the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.

For next year, Tú said the command will focus on maintaining discipline, promoting innovation, improving training and combat readiness, actively participating in disaster prevention and search and rescue, accelerating scientific research and digital transformation, and building a contingent of cadres and Party members who are both politically steadfast and professionally competent.

He also urged all officers and soldiers to continue upholding the unit’s proud traditions and spirit of unity and self-reliance, striving to successfully implement the 2026 emulation movement and build the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command into a “revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern” force worthy of the trust of the Party, State and people. — VNS