Party leader calls for overhaul of cadre training to meet new development demands

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm yesterday called for a fundamental renewal of cadre training and development, stressing that it must be closely linked to the organisation and effective implementation of the Party’s strategic decisions.

Speaking at a conference in Hà Nội reviewing the work of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics in 2025 and setting out tasks for 2026, the Party leader praised the academy’s contributions in a year of particular importance, marked by the review of 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) and preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm highlighted the academy’s firm political resolve, innovative thinking and strong sense of responsibility amid rapidly changing global and domestic conditions.

He said that in 2025 the academy achieved comprehensive results across three core pillars including theoretical research and practical review, advisory work serving the formulation and implementation of major Party and State policies and the training and development of cadres, particularly at the strategic level.

He reaffirmed the academy’s role as the Central Party School and the country’s leading centre for political theory research, recalling President Hồ Chí Minh’s teaching that training cadres is the Party’s fundamental task.

After 75 years of development, the academy continues to serve as a trusted institution for nurturing the Party’s intellectual strength and political calibre.

The General Secretary commended the academy and the Central Theoretical Council for their central role in preparing documents for the 14th National Party Congress and reviewing 40 years of Đổi mới, describing these contributions as having special historical significance in shaping the country’s future development path.

He also praised efforts to renew training content and methods to meet new governance requirements, including the implementation of the two-tier local government model, and welcomed the expansion of strategic-level leadership training for several communist and ruling parties as a contribution to Party external relations.

As the country enters a new stage of development in 2026, the Party leader called on the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics to play a central role in major theoretical undertakings assigned by the Party Central Committee, including reviews marking 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution and 40 years of implementing the 1991 Platform.

He called for training programmes to become more practical, modern and forward-looking, shifting from one-way knowledge transmission to approaches that emphasise application, problem-solving and public value creation. The ultimate measure of success should be effectiveness in practice after training.

The Party leader also stressed the need to accelerate digital transformation and the selective application of artificial intelligence to improve productivity, analysis and decision-making, while upholding academic integrity, Party principles and scientific rigour. Greater attention, he added, should be paid to strengthening local political schools, expanding international cooperation and nurturing young cadres and talents.

In closing, Lâm voiced confidence that the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics would uphold its traditions and successfully carry out the mission entrusted by the Party, the State and the people in the new era.

He also presented the First-Class Labour Order to the academy in recognition of its outstanding achievements in implementing Resolution 18 on streamlining and improving the effectiveness of the political system. — VNS