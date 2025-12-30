National Assembly deputies should propose legislative initiatives from local realities: NA Vice Chairman

KHÁNH HÒA — Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Lê Minh Hoan hopes that Khánh Hòa Province's NA deputies will continue to fulfil their role not only as reflectors of voters' opinions but also as proposers of legislative initiatives arising from local realities.

He expressed his hope on Tuesday while attending a meeting held by the Khánh Hòa Province 15th-term NA Delegation.

The event was held to mark the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's first general election for the NA (January 6, 1946 – January 6, 2026) and to review the delegation’s work.

In his speech at the meeting, Hoan praised the efforts of Khánh Hòa Province's NA deputies across generations.

The deputies had demonstrated clear responsibility, a spirit of innovation and a deep connection with voters. They had actively participated in law-making, particularly on issues related to marine economic development, urbanisation, tourism and national defence-security.

They organised voter contacts in various forms to fully convey the people's aspirations. Notably, they accompanied the locality in implementing key Central and National Assembly resolutions, creating a legal framework and new development opportunities for the province in the coming period.

During the 15th NA term, the Khánh Hòa Province NA Delegation made outstanding contributions related to resolutions, mechanisms, policies and national key projects.

NA Resolution No. 55/2022/QH15 dated June 16, 2022, on piloting a number of special mechanisms and policies for the development of Khánh Hòa Province, created a breakthrough legal corridor in finance-budget, decentralised planning, land, project site clearance and the development of Vân Phong Economic Zone, as well as the marine economy.

The delegation had proposed to the NA and the Government the implementation of expressway projects passing through the locality, including the North–South Expressway, the Khánh Hòa–Buôn Ma Thuột Expressway and the Vân Phong–Nha Trang section.

Regarding the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, the delegation promptly reflected voters' opinions on safety, the environment and resettlement, and proposed regional coordination mechanisms and transmission infrastructure.

The delegation had participated in 36 NA supervision and survey activities conducted by the NA Standing Committee, the Ethnic Council and NA committees.

Locally, the delegation had organised 35 specialised supervision sessions and three surveys. NA deputies received more than 2,300 petitions, proposals and complaints, forwarded more than 600 petitions to competent authorities for handling as prescribed, guided on 66 petitions and archived more than 1,600 petitions due to ineligibility for handling.

Khánh Hòa has been designated by the central authorities as a province with a strategic position in socio-economic development and national defence-security, particularly in the marine economy.

With an area of over 8,500 sq.km, a population of nearly 2.3 million, nearly 500km of coastline, the deep-water Vân Phong Port and Cần Thơ International Airport, the locality possesses all the conditions to become a marine economic centre and a new growth pole for the country.

Nghiêm Xuân Thành, Secretary of the Khánh Hòa Provincial Party Committee, called on the 15th-term Khánh Hòa Province NA Delegation and deputies to continue accompanying the locality, closely following realities and making specific proposals and recommendations to concretise and effectively implement NA laws and resolutions.

The remaining time in the term is short but crucial. The locality must stabilise its organisational apparatus while preparing thoroughly for the election of NA deputies for the 16th term and People’s Council deputies at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Thorough preparations

Also on Tuesday, at the NA House, Politburo member and NA Permanent Vice Chairman Đỗ Văn Chiến, Head of the Organising Committee for the 80th Anniversary Ceremony of Việt Nam's First NA General Election, chaired a meeting to further unify contents related to preparations for the ceremony, scheduled for January 6 next year.

The ceremony must be meticulous, thorough, safe and economical.

Chiến emphasised that the anniversary ceremony was approaching and that all preparations must be extremely urgent and solemn.

It should highlight the NA’s image as the embodiment of the great national unity bloc, closely attached to the people.

He noted that all logistical work must be ready, especially contingency plans for unexpected situations.

At the meeting, NA Secretary General and Office Head Lê Quang Mạnh reported a comprehensive update on preparations for the anniversary ceremony.

Deputies focused on discussing the organisation plan, operational script, information and education work and security, ensuring the ceremony’s success.

The ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's first NA general election is a politically significant event, helping the entire Party, people and army review the history of the formation and development of Việt Nam's NA since the milestone first general election on January 6, 1946.

It acknowledges contributions, achievements and lessons learned over the 80-year journey in the cause of building, developing and protecting the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland through the nation’s revolutionary stages. — VNS