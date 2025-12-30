Strengthened inspection, supervision needed in areas prone to corruption

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình has recently signed Decision 2821/QD-TTG, approving a plan to strengthen thematic inspections and supervision of detecting and addressing information about crimes, particularly in sectors prone to corruption and negative phenomena, and those covered by media reports.

The plan aims to improve the effectiveness of thematic inspections, prevent and swiftly address corruption and misconduct, reinforce the accountability of agencies and individuals involved in handling criminal information and foster greater cooperation among relevant bodies, thus contributing to upholding discipline and the rule of law.

Specific evaluation objectives are included in the plan, particularly for sensitive work where corruption or misconduct is more likely to occur. It also seeks to refine relevant mechanisms, regulations and procedures to ensure clear authority and methods of implementation, addressing the issues of formalistic inspections and overlap between agencies.

Emphasis is placed on improving the political integrity, professionalism and ethics of officials involved in these inspections, especially those working in law enforcement, prosecution, auditing and related areas.

The plan also encourages the establishment of effective cross-agency coordination in the thematic inspection process, aiming for a unified and cohesive approach among Party inspection agencies, law enforcement, judicial bodies and other relevant authorities, based on their specific functions and mandates.

A key component of the plan is enhancing transparency and accountability in the way criminal complaints are received and resolved, particularly those related to corruption and misconduct. It also advocates for public participation in the monitoring process, including the involvement of elected representatives, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, social organisations and the media, in line with the law.

The plan also identifies digital transformation as an essential step in improving the effectiveness of thematic inspections. It sets the goal of gradually modernising and digitalising inspection processes, along with building a shared data system among relevant authorities.

It targets various sectors including land management, resources exploitation, public procurement, finance, banking, taxation, customs, State-owned enterprises, health care, education and social welfare. These areas are identified based on prior inspection findings and national anti-corruption strategies. — VNA/VNS