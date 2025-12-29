State President bids farewell to Cambodian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday received outgoing Cambodian Ambassador to Việt Nam Chea Kimtha, during which he hailed her significant contributions to consolidating and developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing delight at Cambodia’s important achievements in national building and development in recent years, President Cường expressed confidence that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party, as well as the Cambodian State and Government, Cambodia will continue to attain even greater and more comprehensive successes toward peace, stability and prosperous development.

The leader emphasised the long-standing history and values forged through the close bonds and sacrifices for independence, freedom and peace of the two peoples. He affirmed that the traditional solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation hold strategic significance and serve as an important foundation for both countries to jointly maintain peace, stability and sustainable development amidst complex regional and global developments.

The President also showed his delight at the positive progress in the bilateral friendship, in which Party-to-Party ties serve as a strategic orientation, defence and security cooperation remains a key pillar, and economic cooperation stands out as a bright spot, with bilateral trade recording strong growth. Cooperation in education, training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges has also been further promoted, helping enhance mutual understanding and long-term bonds between the two peoples.

He stressed the importance of further strengthening political trust, stepping up delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, and closely coordinating in defence and security cooperation, while proposing that both sides work together to widely disseminate the historical significance of bilateral relations among younger generations.

The President spoke highly of recent positive developments in addressing the Cambodia–Thailand border conflict, affirming that Việt Nam welcomes the two countries to sign a Joint Declaration agreeing to a ceasefire and measures to ease border tensions. Việt Nam supports the parties in settling differences through peaceful means, based on international law and the spirit of ASEAN solidarity, he said.

On this occasion, President Cường expressed his hope that Ambassador Chea Kimtha, in her new position, will continue to serve as a bridge contributing to strengthening the solidarity, friendship and long-term cooperation between the two nations.

Chea Kimtha thanked the Vietnamese President and other leaders for their constant attention and support, which enabled her to successfully fulfil her mission of fostering bilateral friendship and cooperation during her tenure in Việt Nam.

Delighted with the positive development of the relations, the diplomat said the outcomes are clearly reflected in active delegation exchanges at all levels, helping strengthen political trust and mutual understanding. She affirmed that the friendship is a precious asset nurtured and cultivated by generations of leaders and people of both nations.

The Ambassador congratulated Việt Nam on its rapid development and significant achievements in recent years, and highly valued the country’s policy of administrative streamlining and reform. She expressed her belief that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the country will continue to make great strides and successfully realise its goals of becoming an upper middle-income country with a modern industrial base by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

She also appreciated Việt Nam’s role in promoting dialogue, building trust and resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, thereby contributing to maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the region. — VNA/VNS