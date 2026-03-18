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Vietnam Airlines to change operating terminals at several international airports

March 18, 2026 - 22:27
Vietnam Airlines is relocating terminals at key international airports to improve service, streamline check-in and boost connectivity, bringing passengers closer to a smoother, more modern travel experience.

 

Check-in area at Frankfurt Airport (FRA), where Vietnam Airlines will relocate its operations to the new Terminal 3 from May 2026. — Photo courtesy of the airline

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines is relocating operations at several international airports in the coming months to enhance service quality, improve passenger experience and advance its goal of becoming a five-star international airline by 2030.

In Southeast Asia, starting March 29, the airline will move its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The adjustment aims to improve service quality as Terminal 1 currently operates beyond its designed capacity, while also enhancing international passenger experience and flight connectivity.

The change will allow airlines within the SkyTeam alliance to operate from the same terminal, making check-in procedures and connecting flights more convenient for passengers.

In Europe, from March 31, Vietnam Airlines will relocate its passenger check-in area at Charles de Gaulle Airport from Terminal 2E to Terminal 2C, approximately 200 metres away. Terminal 2C has recently been renovated and upgraded with modern infrastructure and a more optimised operational space for international airlines.

The terminal currently serves major carriers including Emirates, Air Canada and Xiamen Airlines.

The airline will also move its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport beginning May 19. Terminal 3 is expected to open in April as Terminal 2 undergoes renovation.

The new terminal will feature modern facilities, including self-check-in kiosks and automated baggage drop systems, helping standardise ground operations and increase the application of technology in passenger services, thereby shortening check-in times. Terminal 3 is located about five minutes from the current Terminal 2 via the airport’s Skyline train or shuttle buses.

Vietnam Airlines advises passengers to complete online check-in through the airline’s website or mobile app or at self-service kiosks at the airport. Passengers are also encouraged to arrive at least three hours before departure to ensure smooth processing. At the new terminals, clear signage and support from airline staff will help passengers easily locate Vietnam Airlines check-in counters.

In recent years, Vietnam Airlines has continued expanding its international network to meet growing travel demand. In 2025 alone, the airline launched 14 new international routes and expanded its European network with destinations such as Copenhagen and Milan.

According to the airline, the terminal adjustments at key international airports will help optimise operations while making travel smoother and more convenient for passengers connecting to destinations across the Vietnam Airlines network and its partner airlines. — VNS

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