“Vietnamese Goods Vitality” event boosts domestic consumption, digital outreach

HÀ NỘI — The third edition of the 'Sức sống hàng Việt' (Vitality of Vietnamese Goods) programme will take place from March 20 - 22 in Hà Nội, featuring a wide range of practical and engaging activities to promote 100 per cent made-in-Việt Nam products and inspire pride in domestic goods among young people.

The event will be jointly organised by the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in coordination with the People’s Committee of Hoàn Kiếm Ward, TikTok Shop, and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam. Their participation is expected not only to enhance the quality and effectiveness of the programme but also to accelerate digital transformation in domestic market development and expand distribution channels for Vietnamese products.

As part of activities to mark the founding anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2026), the programme highlights the role of younger generations in accompanying Vietnamese enterprises and contributing to the sustainable development of the domestic market.

The event is among a series of initiatives planned for 2026 to stimulate the consumption of locally made products. Beyond serving as a showcase for goods, it is designed as a platform connecting businesses, consumers and key opinion leaders (KOLs), thereby enhancing the visibility of Vietnamese brands amid rapid digital transformation.

On its opening day, the programme will feature a press briefing with the participation of representatives from management agencies and the business community. The exhibition area will subsequently stay open all day, giving visitors the opportunity to discover, experience and purchase high-quality Vietnamese products firsthand.

A key highlight is the talk show “Vietnamese youth proud of Vietnamese goods,” which will provide a forum for discussions on how young people can help promote the value of domestic products. Notably, a livestream sales session on TikTok Shop will feature introduce a variety of products ranging from processed agricultural goods to natural and organic cosmetics.

Three outstanding young enterprises are taking part in the programme, representing Việt Nam’s production, processing and consumer sectors. They include Nghe Sanh INVEST JSC, known for its turmeric-based products; Hanoi Xanh Cooperative, which offers eco-friendly personal care and household items; and ONA Global Natural Products and Organic JSC, specialising in natural and organic cosmetics. These companies are among a new generation of dynamic and innovative businesses that place a strong emphasis on quality and brand-building associated with the value of “Vietnamese goods.”

The programme offers businesses an opportunity to reach consumers through modern channels while boosting sales via digital platforms.

Throughout the three-day event, consumers will not only learn about products firsthand but also receive consultations from businesses and participate in hands-on activities.

The third event of this kind is expected to further promote Vietnamese goods in the domestic market, while reaffirming the important role of young people in preserving and enhancing the value of Vietnamese brands in the era of global integration. — VNA/VNS