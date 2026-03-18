Việt Nam ranks among world’s top four markets for branded residences

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest market for branded residences, underscoring the country’s growing appeal as a destination for luxury real estate investment, according to a new report by global property consultancy Savills.

The firm’s Branded Residences 2025-26 report shows Việt Nam now ranks fourth globally by number of projects in the segment, trailing the US, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

The country currently hosts more than 50 branded residential developments associated with 34 international brands.

Branded residences, typically residential units attached to globally recognised hotel or lifestyle brands and offering services similar to luxury hotels, have expanded rapidly worldwide over the past decade.

Việt Nam a key growth market

In Asia, Việt Nam is becoming a key growth market. A study by hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks found the country accounts for about 41 per cent of branded residences under development across the region, the highest share in Asia.

The segment first appeared in Việt Nam more than two decades ago with luxury resort developments such as Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai and Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa, which combined high-end hospitality services with privately owned villas and residences.

For many years, branded residences in Việt Nam were concentrated in coastal tourism destinations. In recent years, however, the concept has increasingly expanded into large urban centres such as HCM City and Hà Nội, where luxury branded apartments are being developed in central districts.

Analysts say this shift reflects a broader evolution of the market, with developers targeting not only resort buyers and short-term investors but also wealthy residents seeking long-term homes linked to international brands.

International hotel groups play a significant role in the segment’s expansion.

According to Savills, three global hospitality operators – Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Accor – account for about 40 per cent of branded residence projects in Việt Nam.

Globally, the branded residence sector has grown rapidly alongside rising wealth and the internationalisation of luxury real estate markets.

Research by Knight Frank shows the number of such projects worldwide has increased from 169 developments in 2011 to more than 600 today and could surpass 1,000 by 2030.

Supply has expanded even faster, rising from around 27,000 units globally in 2011 to more than 160,000 units today.

The Asia-Pacific region currently accounts for roughly one-fifth of global branded residence supply and is expected to continue growing as emerging markets gain traction.

Key expansion markets

Countries in Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam, Thailand and the Philippines, are increasingly viewed by developers and international hotel operators as key expansion markets.

The growth of the segment in Việt Nam also reflects broader economic trends. The country’s expanding affluent class is creating a larger pool of potential buyers for high-end property.

Research by Knight Frank projects that Việt Nam will see one of the fastest increases in the number of high-net-worth individuals in Asia over the coming decade.

That shift is gradually changing the profile of buyers. While foreign purchasers and investors historically dominated the branded residence market, analysts say domestic buyers have become increasingly active in recent years, particularly in major cities.

The market is expected to continue expanding, with roughly 30 additional branded residence projects planned across Việt Nam in the coming years.

Future supply is likely to concentrate in major urban centres and coastal tourism destinations including HCM City, Hà Nội, Phú Quốc, Cam Ranh and Hạ Long. — VNS