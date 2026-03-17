European Commissioner Síkela visits Việt Nam to boost European investments

HÀ NỘI European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela will visit Việt Nam from March 23 to 25, aiming to increase EU's investments in the country to create jobs and sustainable economic growth under the Global Gateway.

In a press release issued on Monday by the European Union delegation to Việt Nam, Commissioner Síkela introduced his mission: “Vietnam is an ambitious country with a fast-growing economy, a young population and enormous potential. Together, we want to create new economic opportunities for young people and build a more sustainable economy through investments in clean energy and modern transport. With Global Gateway, we are bringing European companies and investors to Vietnam to turn this ambition into concrete projects that create jobs and support the country’s clean transition.”

On this occasion, the Commissioner will participate in the EU-Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum that will take place in Hà Nội on March 24, during which the Commissioner, together with the European private sector, will announce new EU investments in Việt Nam.

The business forum will focus on clean energy and sustainable transport, Global Gateway priority areas in the country. These also support Vietnam’s efforts and commitments under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) that the EU co-leads.

The forum aims to strengthen economic ties between Europe and Việt Nam, and support Việt Nam’s modernisation into a sustainable, digital economy, with strong long-term growth. It will bring together high-level EU and Vietnamese policymakers, private sector leaders, investors and other partners to create new avenues for trade and investment, showcase concrete projects, and build lasting business partnerships.

The visit will take place in a Team Europe approach: joined by the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Nicola Beer, Commissioner Síkela will lead a delegation of European companies to explore investment opportunities with a focus on sustainable transport.

Global Gateway is the EU's positive offer to reduce the worldwide investment disparity and boost smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems.

The Global Gateway strategy embodies a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States, and European development finance institutions. This approach aims to mobilise up to €400 billion (US$460.5 billion) in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap. VNS