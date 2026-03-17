Thai Connect event proposed to boost investment cooperation, business connectivity

PHÚ THỌ — A delegation from the Thai Embassy in Việt Nam led by Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya paid a working visit to Phú Thọ and attended a seminar exploring investment opportunities in the northern province on Monday.

The event was chaired by Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Duy Đông, with participation from representatives of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, local departments, the provincial business association, and Thai enterprises operating in the locality.

On this occasion, the Thai Embassy proposed organising the “Thai Connect – Connecting Thailand in Phú Thọ 2026” event on May 27–28 under the theme “Smart cities as drivers for economic growth and sustainable development”. The event is expected to feature trade booths, investment promotion activities, and panel discussions on renewable energy, health care, and environmental protection.

The same day, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Phạm Đại Dương received the Thai ambassador, with both sides discussing orientations for cooperation in industrial park infrastructure investment, supporting industries, agricultural exports, human resources training, and tourism development.

Local leaders expressed confidence that through upcoming initiatives, including the Thai Connect event, relations between Phú Thọ and Thai partners will be further strengthened, contributing to the Việt Nam – Thailand Strategic Partnership.

Welcoming the delegation, Đông highlighted the significance of the visit as Việt Nam and Thailand celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. He noted that Phú Thọ is entering a new development phase following administrative boundary adjustments, creating fresh opportunities to attract investment.

He highlighted the province’s advantages in geographical location, workforce, and industrial infrastructure, affirming that industry is a key driver of its socio-economic development. Phú Thọ is currently home to 15 Thai-invested projects with total registered capital exceeding US$400 million, mainly in industrial park infrastructure and construction materials production.

The province is pressing on with improving its business and investment climate, accelerating administrative reforms, and developing comprehensive industrial infrastructure. It is prioritising investment in trade and services, tourism, supporting industries for automobile and motorbike manufacturing, as well as ecological and smart agriculture linked to retail supply chains.

In addition to industry, Phú Thọ boasts strong tourism potential, with a rich system of historical and cultural relics, along with eco-tourism and resort destinations. These advantages provide a solid cornerstone for expanding tourism cooperation, cultural exchanges, and connectivity between localities, businesses, and people of the two sides, the official noted.

Ambassador Urawadee Sriphiromya praised the province’s development orientations, stating that stronger partnerships in investment, trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges are highly feasible. She affirmed that the embassy will continue serving as a bridge to encourage Thai enterprises to explore and expand investment in Phú Thọ.— VNA/VNS