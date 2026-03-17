PM urges stronger export push and market diversification in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered ministries, local authorities and State-owned enterprises to step up measures to boost exports and expand markets in 2026, aiming to support the country’s economic growth target of over 10 per cent.

In Official Dispatch No 23 issued on March 16, PM Chính called for co-ordinated policies to assist businesses, diversify markets and supply chains, improve logistics capacity and promote sustainable export growth.

The directive was sent to ministers, heads of Government agencies, chairpersons of provincial and municipal people’s committees and leaders of State economic groups and corporations.

The Government and the Prime Minister have issued a number of instructions since the beginning of the year, while ministries, sectors and localities have actively implemented solutions to promote exports and expand markets.

In the first two months of 2026, Việt Nam’s total import–export turnover reached US$155.7 billion, up 22.3 per cent year-on-year. Exports were estimated at $76.4 billion, an increase of 18.3 per cent, while imports rose 26.3 per cent to $79.3 billion.

However, global conditions have become more volatile since early March. The military conflicts in the Middle East have created new shocks for global trade, while rising energy prices and logistics costs have pushed up production and transportation expenses. Meanwhile, tariff policies in many markets remain complex and unpredictable.

To adapt flexibly to global developments and maintain export momentum, the PM asked ministries and localities to continue implementing resolutions and directives of the Party, the National Assembly and the Government while focusing on several key tasks.

Supporting businesses and diversifying markets

Relevant ministries and agencies were instructed to maintain macro-economic stability, control inflation and ensure major economic balances while promptly addressing difficulties faced by businesses in import and export activities.

Authorities were also urged to attract investment, accelerate production and trade activities, and review export-oriented projects to ensure they are implemented effectively.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with ensuring adequate fuel supplies for production and consumption, preventing any disruptions in the domestic fuel market.

The ministry will also support localities, industry associations and businesses in making better use of existing free trade agreements (FTAs), particularly those with the European Union, the UK and Northern Ireland, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

At the same time, negotiations on new FTAs should be accelerated, especially with partners in Latin America, the Middle East and Pakistan. Efforts will also focus on tapping emerging markets such as the Halal market, Africa and Latin America.

Trade promotion activities should be reformed to better align with market demand and business needs, with priority given to both key and emerging markets that face fewer disruptions from current geopolitical conflicts.

Boosting agricultural exports

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was assigned to intensify efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in order to remove the European Commission’s 'yellow card' warning on Vietnamese seafood.

The ministry will also continue negotiations to open new markets and secure mutual recognition of food safety standards for Vietnamese agricultural products, particularly fruits and vegetables.

Local authorities and businesses were encouraged to strengthen linkages with raw material production areas, improve storage and processing capacity, and expand deep processing to increase the added value of exports.

The development of geographical indications, product branding and traceability systems will also be promoted alongside the application of science, technology and digital transformation in agriculture.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to monitor market developments and coordinate closely with relevant agencies in managing fuel prices and adjusting import–export tariffs in line with international commitments, creating favourable conditions for domestic production and exports.

The State Bank of Vietnam will manage exchange rates flexibly and ensure monetary stability while directing credit institutions to improve access to financing for businesses and individuals engaged in production and trade.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction will coordinate with localities to upgrade transport infrastructure, warehouses, deep-water seaports and logistics centres along key economic corridors to facilitate trade.

Greater attention will also be paid to developing inland waterway transport in the Mekong Delta and enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese shipping companies in international freight services.

Strengthening economic diplomacy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked to intensify economic diplomacy, strengthen relations with partners and support Vietnamese businesses in expanding exports and investment overseas.

Local governments were urged to closely monitor production, harvest schedules and export demand, particularly for agricultural and aquatic products, to avoid congestion at border gates.

Exporters, including State corporations and private enterprises, were encouraged to adopt flexible production plans, invest in modern technology and focus on developing green, environmentally friendly products that meet international standards.

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has been assigned to oversee the implementation of the directive, while the Government Office will monitor progress and report to the Prime Minister on issues beyond its authority. — VNS