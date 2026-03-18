HCM City hosts VietShrimp Asia, Aquaculture Vietnam

HCM CITY — The VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair and Việt Nam’s International Aquaculture Industry Event opened in HCM City on March 18, showcasing a wide range of products, technologies and services supporting modern aquaculture development.

VietShrimp Asia 2026 and Aquaculture Vietnam 2026 for the first time ever are co-located to form a comprehensive industry ecosystem across the aquaculture value chain, from broodstock, feed and farming technologies to processing and export solutions.

The expos feature more than 150 brands and 7,000 professional visitors from more than 20 countries and territories.

Nutrition, feed and functional feed additives, advanced technologies and smart aquaculture solutions, and production and trade support services are on display.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Viết Bình, deputy chief of office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said that in recent years, the fisheries sector has continued to affirm its role as one of the key pillars of Việt Nam’s agricultural economy, making significant contributions to export revenue.

Việt Nam is currently among the world’s leading seafood exporters. The country is also the largest global supplier of pangasius and one of the world’s top shrimp exporters, Bình said.

In 2025, total fisheries production was estimated at nearly 10 million tonnes, including aquaculture output hitting 6.1 million tonnes, he said.

Seafood export value reached approximately US$11.3 billion, representing an increase of more than 10 per cent compared to 2024, he said.

In the first two months of 2026, exports continued to show positive momentum, reaching around $1.76 billion, up 23 per cent year-on-year, he said.

Within the overall production structure, aquaculture has increasingly taken a dominant role, becoming the main growth engine of the industry, with key products such as brackish-water shrimp and pangasius.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta has long been regarded as the country’s largest aquaculture hub.

Despite positive achievements, the fisheries sector continues to face several challenges such as climate change, diseases affecting farmed species, rising input costs, traceability requirements and increasingly stringent sustainability standards from major importing markets.

In this context, improving seed quality, strengthening disease control and promoting the application of science and technology and innovation are becoming increasingly urgent priorities for the aquaculture sector.

In the coming period, the application of digital technology, artificial intelligence, and smart management solutions will continue to be one of key solutions to improve the productivity, quality, and sustainability of the aquaculture industry, he said.

VietShrimp Asia 2026 and Aquaculture Vietnam 2026 themed “Smart Aquaculture – AI Revolution in the Aquaculture Industry” highlight the sector’s growing shift towards digitalisation, data-driven production and intelligent farming practices, he added.

The events will also host 50 international conferences and technical seminar sessions, focusing on AI-driven solutions, advanced technologies and smart farming practices shaping the future of the sector.

The expos, organised by Informa Markets at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will go on until March 20. — VNS