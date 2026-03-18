Việt Nam, US deepen tech ties at innovation and investment forum in California

LOS ANGELES — Việt Nam is seeking to strengthen its role in global technology supply chains, highlighted by an investment forum held in Los Angeles in the US state of California on March 17 that brought together policymakers and industry leaders from both countries.

The Vietnam – United States Innovation and Investment Forum, organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in partnership with the Global Electronics Association (GEA), was organised as part of APEX EXPO 2026.

It drew more than 100 representatives from corporations, investment funds, universities and research institutions, including major players such as GEA, EXCEL Services Corporation, Sun Group, Viglacera and VNPost.

Việt Nam is working to accelerate its shift towards an innovation-led growth model, with a focus on science, technology and digital transformation as new economic drivers.

Participants discussed global supply chain restructuring and Việt Nam’s rising role as a strategic destination for high-tech investment. Key sectors highlighted at the forum included semiconductors, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, robotics and aerospace.

Speakers agreed that moving up the global value chain will require a stronger pool of skilled workers, improved core technology infrastructure, reliable energy systems and a more transparent, internationally aligned investment environment.

NIC Deputy Director Võ Xuân Hoài said that the Southeast Asian country is boosting ties with global innovation networks to enhance its technology capacity, with the US as a strategic partner.

“Việt Nam is proactively seizing opportunities arising from the new industrial revolution. Synergising with global innovation ecosystems – particularly strategic partners in the United States – not only enhances our technological self-reliance, but also serves as a powerful impetus to solidify Việt Nam’s position in the global economic architecture,” Hoài said.

GEA Chairman John Mitchell described Việt Nam as an increasingly important link in global technology supply chains, citing its proactive policies and dynamic workforce as key factors attracting US investors.

James Voss, vice president of EXCEL Services Corporation, highlighted the strong potential for bilateral cooperation in next-generation energy technologies, especially in research and development, clean energy infrastructure and human capital development.

Several cooperation agreements were announced at the forum, including partnerships between the NIC and EXCEL Services Corporation, Azurich Investment Fund and Viet Tri University of Industry, as well as between EXCEL Services Corporation and HCM City University of Technology.

The forum was part of the Global Business and Innovation Connect 2026 programme, held from March 12 to 17 in the US. During the programme, the Vietnamese delegation also engaged with leading technology firms and institutions, including NVIDIA, Meta, OpenAI, Marvell and Stanford University.

These activities aim to promote Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem, mobilise global expertise and deepen the Việt Nam–United States Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The NIC said the event reinforces its role as a central hub connecting international investors with Việt Nam’s innovation landscape, helping translate high-level commitments into concrete economic and technological cooperation. — BIZHUB/VNS