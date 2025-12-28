PM urges progress on infrastructure projects in southernmost province

CÀ MAU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday visited ongoing infrastructure projects in Cà Mau Province, calling for progress to support development in the country’s southernmost locality.

During the visit, the PM conducted an aerial survey of the coastal and island areas of Đất Mũi Commune, which comprises five islands – Hòn Khoai, Hòn Sao, Hòn Go, Hòn Đồi Mồi and Hòn Đá Lẻ – with Hòn Khoai being the largest.

The development of Đất Mũi Commune, and particularly Hòn Khoai Island, holds special significance for socio-economic development and national defence and security, not only for Cà Mau Province and the Mekong Delta but for the country as a whole, according to the Government leader.

A number of major infrastructure projects are currently underway in this area, including the transport route linking to Hòn Khoai Island, the Cà Mau–Cái Nước and Cái Nước–Đất Mũi expressway projects, and the Hòn Khoai dual-use general port.

The transport route to Hòn Khoai Island spans more than 18km with a total investment of VNĐ25.8 trillion (US$981 million). The Cà Mau–Cái Nước and Cái Nước–Đất Mũi expressways stretch 81km with a total investment of nearly VNĐ60 trillion ($2.3 billion), while the Hòn Khoai dual-use general port is being developed with funding of almost VNĐ16 trillion ($608.5 million).

Land clearance for the projects has largely been completed, with 1,646 households relinquishing land covering more than 700 hectares. Construction units, including Army Corps 12, Army Corps 11, 319 Corporation and Lũng Lô Construction Corporation, have mobilised more than 2,000 officials, engineers and workers, along with nearly 1,000 pieces of equipment and machinery at the sites to accelerate progress.

Disbursement has exceeded VNĐ14 trillion ($532.5 million), and is expected to reach VNĐ15 trillion ($570.5 million) by year-end, fulfilling 100 per cent of the assigned plan.

Meeting construction workers and residents living near the transport route to Hòn Khoai, PM Chính praised their collective efforts and contributions for the success of the project.

Noting the complex and challenging terrain in the area, the PM instructed units to mobilise forces and equipment, apply advanced methods and technologies, and deploy projects simultaneously both at sea and on land.

Quality, technical standards and labour safety must also be ensured across the project as a whole, with zero tolerance for wastefulness, misconduct or corruption, he said.

Noting the attention and investment of the Party and the State towards the projects in Cà Mau, PM Chính praised the defence ministry for its swift implementation.

Commending Cà Mau authorities for record-breaking land clearance efforts and thanking local residents for their cooperation, the Government leader urged the province to continue paying attention to livelihoods and resettlement so that people who gave up land for the projects enjoy better living conditions in their new homes.

He also asked that design units add more interchanges and rest stops to transport projects, particularly the route to Hòn Khoai Island, so that these facilities serve tourism development along with transport infrastructure.

Emphasising the urgency of the projects, PM Chính called on the defence ministry to mobilise additional forces to support construction teams and accelerate progress. He also instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with Cần Thơ City and An Giang Province in supplying sufficient construction materials.

The Ministry of Construction must direct investors and contractors to speed up progress on the Hậu Giang–Cà Mau expressway section, ensuring completion before January 31, 2026. This will complete a key route running from Cao Bằng Province in the north of the country to Cà Mau, eventually extending to Đất Mũi and Hòn Khoai.

Meeting with Cà Mau authorities, PM Chính agreed on measures to prevent coastal erosion and landslides. He requested that the province study combined approaches involving sea dikes, roads and land reclamation under public-private partnership models, while particularly vulnerable sections should be implemented through public investment.

He also welcomed the province’s plan to build a transport route linking the two central areas of the former Cà Mau and Bạc Liêu provinces, which are now all under the new Cà Mau Province following the nationwide administrative merger in July.

On the same day, PM Chính and his working delegation also visited defence forces in the Thổ Châu Special Administrative Zone of An Giang Province in the Mekong Delta. — VNS