Việt Nam welcomes Cambodia and Thailand’s Joint Declaration affirming a ceasefire

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has welcomed Cambodia and Thailand’s signing of a Joint Declaration that affirms a ceasefire and seeks to ease tensions along their shared border.

In response to a media query on December 27 regarding the outcome of the Third Special Meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission between the two neighbouring countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said Việt Nam supports the agreement and hopes it will contribute to long-term regional stability.

“Việt Nam welcomes Cambodia and Thailand’s signing of the Joint Declaration at the Third Special Meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (GBC) on December 27, 2025, which affirms a ceasefire and outlines measures to ease tensions along the two countries’ border.

Việt Nam believes that both countries will effectively implement the agreements stated in the Joint Declaration, continue negotiations to peacefully resolve disputes on the basis of fundamental principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and in the spirit of ASEAN solidarity and friendship, for the long-term interests of both sides and of the region.

Việt Nam will continue to closely monitor the situation, remain ready to engage in discussions with both countries, and participate in ASEAN’s joint efforts to settle differences between them, including through enhancing the effectiveness of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT).” — VNS