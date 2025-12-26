Cuban Ambassador bestows Friendship Medal on Party official

HÀ NỘI — Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes bestowed the Medal of Friendship from Cuba’s Council of State on Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, member of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies, during a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday.

Ambassador Fuentes said the distinction recognises Nghị’s contributions to fostering the traditional friendship, fraternal solidarity and cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba, noting that it is particularly meaningful during the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

He described bilateral ties as an exemplary model of fraternal, united, and heartfelt relations between two countries sharing common ideals, mutual affection and admiration, fostered by President Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro Ruz, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution. This legacy is one that current and future generations must preserve and further develop.

In his previous roles as Minister of Construction and co-chair of the Việt Nam–Cuba Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, Nghị's leadership was instrumental in consolidating, expanding, and diversifying bilateral economic, trade and cooperation links, Fuentes added.

Expressing honour at receiving the award from the Cuban State, Nghị thanked Cuba for acknowledging his personal contributions, saying that as co-chair of the inter-governmental committee, he had always strived to fulfill his duties, thus contributing to realising key policies of the two Parties, Governments and peoples.

He thanked leaders of the two countries’ Parties and Governments, as well as ministries, agencies, and localities for their support, while voicing confidence that Cuba would continue to overcome challenges and achieve greater development, with friendship between the two Parties, Governments and peoples, and cooperation in economy, trade, investment, sci-tech, and culture reaching new heights. — VNA/VNS