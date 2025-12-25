Special publication on Việt Nam–Cuba brotherhood launched

HÀ NỘI — The World and Việt Nam Report under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday launched a special publication featuring 65 years of brotherhood between Việt Nam and Cuba to mark the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (1960–2025) and the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025.

The event was attended by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang; Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes and his spouse; Palestinian Ambassador and Head of the Diplomatic Corps in Việt Nam Saadi Salama, along with representatives of central agencies, ministries, and sectors, as well as former ambassadors and experts who studied and worked in Việt Nam and Cuba.

Nguyễn Trường Sơn, Editor-in-Chief of the World and Việt Nam Report, said the publication is the result of dedicated and enthusiastic efforts, from drafting, inviting contributions, designing, and printing to bilingual Vietnamese–Spanish translation, aimed at making it not only a journalistic product but also a valuable reference for research in the years ahead.

The publication features messages from top Party and State leaders of both countries, along with memories and reflections of generations of diplomats, scholars, and experts, highlighting the political and diplomatic depth, and enduring continuity of the special friendship through generations.

Expressing appreciation for the publication, Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes stressed that it is a meaningful contribution, with its articles serving as vivid testimony to the steadfast and loyal friendship nurtured over the past 65 years. He affirmed that the friendship fostered by President Hồ Chí Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro has become a model of special relations between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

The ambassador noted that despite global uncertainties, Việt Nam and Cuba remain committed to building socialism for social justice and people’s well-being. He expressed his belief that the publication will help promote and educate future generations on this treasured friendship.

Deputy Minister Giang emphasised that the 180-page publication, with its rich content, is a practical effort to honour an exemplary and unprecedented relationship in international relations, while meaningfully concluding the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025.

He affirmed that the message conveyed is not only one of remembrance but also of commitment to the future – continuing history to build development, and serving as a cornerstone for a new stage of cooperation.

Though 180 pages cannot fully capture the heroic 65-year journey, it reflects determination and hope for a bright future for both nations, he stated, calling on relevant agencies to continue supporting the wide dissemination of the publication in both nations. — VNA/VNS