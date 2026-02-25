Mini gold sees surging demand ahead of God of Wealth Day

HCM CITY — As God of Wealth Day (the 10th day of the first lunar month, February 26 this year) approaches, the gold market has entered its most vibrant peak season. Despite prices hovering at record highs, people are flocking to buy gold for good luck, while businesses have proactively prepared ample supplies and service plans.

This year’s market has witnessed a strong wave of design innovation. Major brands such as Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC), DOJI, Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ), and Bảo Tín Minh Châu have launched hundreds of new designs to meet increasingly diverse consumer tastes.

Beyond traditional products such as 24K gold statues of the God of Wealth and small gold bars weighing 0.5 mace, one mace, or two maces, the market also features impressive products themed around the Year of the Horse 2026. Images of majestic galloping horses – symbolising prosperity – are combined with traditional lucky motifs such as carp, gold ingots and money bags.

Notably, many brands have introduced “mini gold” lines weighing just 0.1–0.2 mace, enabling middle-income consumers to purchase gold for the occasion without significant financial pressure. According to businesses, this segment is particularly suitable for young people, office workers and those who wish to buy gold for luck without spending heavily.

PNJ has introduced several collections, including Kim Bảo Như Ý, Lucky Mickey, and Thiên Mã Đăng Hoa. These lines aim to preserve gold’s traditional value while embracing the “Lifestyle Economy” trend, in which products are not only owned but also experienced and used to express personal identity.

Beyond diversifying its portfolio, PNJ has enhanced the shopping experience through the launch of the Gold Blind Boxes “Mã Tiến Đắc Lộc” collection made of 99.99 per cent 24k gold. Instead of selecting specific designs, customers can buy and open a “mystery pack” containing one of five products symbolising wishes for wealth, love, career and health. All items feature the horse mascot, representing strength, perseverance and forward momentum.

At the same time, PNJ continues to develop lightweight 99 per cent gold jewellery weighing one to two maces, suitable for daily wear while retaining savings value. The company has also introduced youthful 0.1 mace designs made from 99.99 per cent gold featuring characters such as Doraemon and Hello Kitty, typically priced at around VNĐ2.49 million (US$95) per piece.

Meanwhile, DOJI has unveiled its 24K Kim Mã collection, its flagship line for God of Wealth Day. Kim Mã Phát Lộc and Kim Mã Chiêu Tài coins are designed in a traditional round shape, weighing from one to five maces, targeting both savings demand and feng shui gifting purposes.

At Bảo Tín Mạnh Hải, the 0.05 mace “Kim Lộc Tụ Bảo” product is listed at VNĐ1.8 million. Due to high demand, it is frequently temporarily out of stock.

According to gold companies, as prices have surged, many businesses have adjusted production strategies, focusing on reasonably priced jewellery and God of Wealth Day–related products with strong demand rather than high-value items.

Demand for “good-luck” gold purchases remains very high despite prices nearly doubling compared to the same period last year, Dung, a staff at a gold shop on Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh Street, Gia Định Ward, said.

During last year’s God of Wealth Day, gold was priced at around VNĐ90 million per tael; it has now more than doubled.

Due to supply shortages this year, many gold shops have capped the maximum quantity each customer can purchase.

In addition to gold, silver products have also gained popularity, serving both spiritual purposes and savings needs.

At 2:30pm on February 25, SJC gold bars were priced at VNĐ182.3 million for buying and VNĐ185.3 million for selling per tael, up 0.38 per cent from the previous day, following increases in global gold prices and strong domestic demand. One tael equals 37.5 grams, or approximately 1.2 ounces.

In recent years, domestic gold prices have maintained a significant premium over global prices. When demand is concentrated within a few peak days such as God of Wealth Day, supply–demand dynamics further push prices higher.

Many buyers accept high prices with a “buying for luck” mindset.

Hồng Hoa, 30, from Thạnh Mỹ Lợi Ward in HCM City, said she had pre-ordered a ring for herself at a PNJ store this year.

“I have a habit of buying gold on the occasion of God of Wealth Day for good fortune and savings. Since the purchase is primarily for luck, price is not the most important factor,” she said.

On February 26, gold and jewellery shops will open earlier and close later than usual to meet the surge in demand. — VNS