Marriott sees Việt Nam as key market

HCM CITY — Marriott International, Inc continues to see Việt Nam as a key market, with sustained growth driven by international demand and a focus on retail.

In its latest report, the company announced strong business results for the fourth quarter of 2025, with a revenue per available room (RevPAR) increase of 22.3 per cent compared to 2024, surpassing the budget by 17.3 per cent.

The annual RevPAR saw a significant jump of 25.5 per cent over 2024.

The occupancy rate for the final quarter of 2025 was 64.1 per cent, marking a 4.3 percentage point increase over the previous year. The yearly occupancy rate stood at 65.5 per cent, a rise of 8.4 percentage points compared to the prior year.

Việt Nam led the source markets for 2025, accounting for 21.7 per cent of room nights, followed by South Korea, the United States, and China.

In addition to Việt Nam, the company reported on its performance in the APEC region for Q4, with systemwide RevPAR up by 8.8 per cent over 2024, driven by strong performance in Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

The Q4 occupancy rate reached 74 per cent, showing a slight increase of 1.0 percentage point over the previous year. The annual occupancy rate in the region reached 72 per cent, reflecting a 1.5 percentage point increase over 2024.

By the end of 2025, Marriott International had opened 109 properties and had over 730 properties operating across 27 brands in 22 countries within the APEC region. The company boasted a team of over 112,600 associates, including managed and franchised properties, and had more than 400 properties in the pipeline.

2025 marked a record year of growth in APEC for the third consecutive year, with close to 200 signed deals adding over 28,000 rooms to the pipeline, bringing the year-end pipeline to 86,000+ rooms. In Việt Nam, there were 32 properties with over 9,900 rooms across 11 brands in 10 cities, and more than 50 properties were in the pipeline by the end of 2025.

Luxury properties remained a strategic focus, accounting for 19 per cent of total signed deals. Brands such as JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and Luxury Collection saw the highest number of signings.

Marriott International, Inc, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, operates over 9,800 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 145 countries and territories. The company operates, franchises, and licenses a variety of lodging properties worldwide, including hotels, residences, timeshares, and other accommodations. — VNS