Government issues action plan for State sector development

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued an action programme to implement a Politburo resolution on the development of the State economic sector.

Resolution 79-NQ/TW, issued on January 6, sets out key orientations, objectives and solutions to strengthen the role of the State sector in the national economy.

Under the action programme, ministries and localities are required to review existing legal documents to promptly remove institutional bottlenecks for the State economic sector.

The programme aims to clearly distinguish the State’s ownership function from its regulatory role and separate public service and political tasks from commercial operations.

Administrative reform will be stepped up to simplify procedures and reduce compliance costs.

The Government called for stronger decentralisation, enhanced autonomy and accountability, application of risk-based management principles and a shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection mechanisms.

A priority of the programme is to improve the quality of personnel, particularly leadership and management, in State economic organisations. Policies will thus be encouraged to attract and retain talents.

A mechanism will be established to protect officials who act decisively and take responsibility for the common good in cases where there is no corruption or personal gain.

The Ministry of Public Security will continue to improve the national database system, standardising and regularly updating data on State economic resources to ensure integration, connectivity and cybersecurity.

Resolution 79 sets a target that by 2030, there will be 50 State-owned enterprises among the top 500 largest enterprises in Southeast Asia, including at least one among the global top 500. — VNS