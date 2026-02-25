Việt Nam among France’s five most promising export markets: Bpifrance

PARIS — France’s public investment bank Bpifrance has recently ranked Việt Nam among the five most promising export destinations for French companies in 2026, alongside Indonesia, Morocco, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Amid volatility in global trade flows, a large share of French exporters still gravitates toward familiar markets such as Germany, the US and China. However, Bpifrance believed that export growth in the coming time may come from markets that still offer ample room for development and where competition is not yet saturated.

Việt Nam is undergoing rapid transformation that sets it apart. Once primarily known as a low-cost manufacturing hub, its major cities are fueling strong growth in consumption and a clear appetite for premium products. As household incomes climb steadily, Vietnamese consumers are raising the bar on everything from food safety and professional services to cutting-edge technology.

The strongest prospects for French firms lie in higher value-added products and solutions, including processed food, equipment for hi-tech agriculture, corporate digital solutions and healthcare. Việt Nam is also considered an important link in the Southeast Asian value chain, opening broader access to the ASEAN market.

According to Bpifrance, an effective export strategy in 2026 should look beyond over-reliance on traditional partners and actively pursue destinations demonstrating clear demand and long-term growth potential.

Việt Nam, with its robust economic momentum and extensive global integration, is considered one of the most noteworthy destinations in this trend. — VNA/VNS