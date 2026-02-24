2026-2030 financial inclusion goals must reach every corner of society: PM

HÀ NỘI — The strategy for 2026–30 must continue to ensure progress and equity in access to finance and credit for all groups, leaving no one behind in the development process, particularly those in rural, remote, mountainous, border, and island areas; poor households, students, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives, business households, women, vulnerable groups and ethnic minorities, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

While chairing the third meeting of the National Steering Committee for Financial Inclusion in Hà Nội on Tuesday to review the 2020-25 national financial inclusion strategy and oversee preparations for the next phase, PM Chính, who is also its head, asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to work closely with the Government Office to incorporate feedback, finalise the 2026-30 draft, and submit it to him for issuance.

He outlined a set of concrete, measurable targets for 2030: 95 per cent of the population aged 15 and above holding a transaction account at a bank or licensed financial institution, cashless payment value reaching 30 times GDP, at least 30 per cent of adults holding savings at credit institutions, at least 300,000 SMEs carrying outstanding loans from credit institutions, credit to agriculture and rural development accounting for around 25 per cent of the total to the economy, at least 75 per cent of adults having credit history data recorded in the SBV’s credit information system, and insurance industry revenue equivalent to 3.3–3.5 per cent of GDP.

The PM directed that the legal framework be further refined to create a supportive environment for financial inclusion goals. The strategy should foster a broad array of financial products and services, modern delivery channels, and convenient, affordable access for priority groups.

Digital financial infrastructure must be scaled rapidly to drive inclusion forward; the National Financial Education Programme and Digital Citizen Programme should be rolled out nationwide; consumer protection in financial services should be reinforced; sustainable finance, climate finance, and inclusive finance should be actively promoted; and safeguards for information security, cybersecurity, and personal data protection, and other necessary support should be in place.

Designating the SBV as the lead agency for the steering committee, he directed relevant ministries and agencies to prepare detailed action plans aligned with the 2026–30 strategy, clearly assigning roles, tasks, timelines, authority, accountability, and expected results.

Committee members were urged to proactively carry out their duties, guided by the spirit that “thinking must be clear, determination must be high, efforts must be great, and actions must be decisive,” for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

For 2020-25, six out of nine key targets outlined in the strategy were achieved. These include 86.97 per cent of adults having a payment account at banks, 33 per cent of adults having savings at banks in the past 12 months, an average annual rise of 58.86 per cent in cashless payment transactions, roughly 290,000 SMEs with outstanding loans at credit institutions, 71 per cent of adults with credit history recorded in the SBV’s system, and agriculture/rural development credit averaging about 24 per cent of total outstanding credit.

Three targets, however, remain unmet: the density of bank branches and transaction offices per 100,000 adults, the rate of communes with financial service access points, and insurance premium revenue as a share of GDP, which stood at only around 2 per cent. — VNA/VNS