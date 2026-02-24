Phú Quốc International Airport records strongest Tết surge in passenger traffic

AN GIANG — Phú Quốc International Airport in the southern province An Giang has recorded its strongest Lunar New Year growth since commencing operations, reflecting a sustained rise in travel demand during the Tết holiday.

From the 27th day of the 12th lunar month to the sixth day of Tết (February 13 – 22, 2026), Phú Quốc airport handled 767 flights, including 371 domestic and 396 international flights, up 46 per cent year-on-year compared to the 2025 Tết period, according to the airport's authorities.

Total passenger throughput reached 260,473, comprising 116,830 domestic travellers and 143,643 international visitors, representing an increase of 37 per cent from the previous Lunar New Year holiday.

Airport authorities described the holiday as the busiest Tết period on record and the first large-scale operational stress test since the facility was transferred from the State-owned Airports Corporation Việt Nam to the private conglomerate Sun Group – who is also the developer for many tourist and real estate projects in the resort island – for management and operations.

Traffic volumes followed an upward trend throughout the holiday and remained high for several consecutive days.

The period surrounding New Year’s Eve saw a sharp rise in arrivals to Phú Quốc, particularly among international passengers.

Domestic flight volumes increased toward the end of the holiday as residents and tourists returned to Hà Nội, HCM City, and other major urban centres ahead of the post-Tết work resumption.

Nguyễn Bá Quân, Director of Phú Quốc International Airport, said the airport had implemented multiple operational scenarios in preparation for the peak period.

“Prior to Tết, we developed flexible operating plans corresponding to different traffic levels. When passenger volumes rose sharply, the system shifted smoothly into a high-readiness mode without disruption,” Quân said.

Operational priorities focused on passenger flow management, reinforcing staffing at key checkpoints and maintaining flexible scheduling based on hourly traffic patterns, he added.

Quân noted that the airport’s performance during peak periods carries broader significance as Phú Quốc advances its long-term development ambitions.

“As Phú Quốc moves toward becoming an international marine urban centre and prepares for major global events such as APEC 2027, successfully managing high-demand periods like Tết serves as a critical foundational test, strengthening confidence in the airport’s role as an independent international gateway,” he said. — VNS