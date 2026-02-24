Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Banks offer post-holiday promotions to attract deposits

February 24, 2026 - 07:08
On the God of Wealth Day (February 26), online savers at the bank have a chance to win one tael of SJC gold.
Transactions at head office of Vietcombank in Hà Nội. Commercial banks in Việt Nam have rolled out post-holiday promotions to lure deposits back into the system. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Commercial banks in Việt Nam have rolled out post-holiday promotions to lure deposits back into the system as lenders seek to accelerate capital mobilisation for robust credit growth to support double-digit economic expansion.

On Monday, the first working day after Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, Vietcombank offered 10,000 lucky money gifts worth VNĐ100,000 (US$4) each to customers performing transactions at its branches.

Nam Á Bank is running a five-day campaign until February 27, giving individual and corporate customers lucky money of up to VNĐ200,000 for over the counter and OneBank transactions.

HDBank introduced a savings incentive programme with an additional interest rate of 1.1 percentage points per year to deposits of at least VNĐ50 million, alongside lucky money of up to VNĐ1.68 million.

On the God of Wealth Day (February 26), online savers at the bank have a chance to win one tael of SJC gold. Customers depositing from VNĐ50 million can also join livestream lucky draws to receive prizes worth up to VNĐ3 billion.

SeABank is running a Tết promotion through April 8, offering lucky draw codes to customers using a range of products and services, from savings and credit cards to loans and digital banking transactions.

The aggressive promotions come after peak cash spending during Tết holidays to lure cash back to the banking system as banks are under pressure to bolster medium- and long-term funding to ensure credit growth, liquidity and meet prudential ratios, leaving limited room for deposit rates to decline, experts said.

KB Securities Việt Nam (KBSV) forecast that deposit rates are likely to continue rising in 2026, particularly in the first half of the year.

KBSV urged attention to liquidity pressure as credit growth is outpacing deposit growth, estimated by around 4 percentage points by the end of 2025.

The company also expects lending rates to inch up in the first half of 2026 in line with higher deposit rates as banks are seeking to protect net interest margins, which have declined for several quarters and remain at historically low levels.

With credit quotas forecast to be lower for 2026, especially in the property sector, KVSV said that the competitive pressure on lending rates may ease, creating room for further increases in some segments. A brighter economic outlook and stronger credit demand from firms and households could also add to upward pressure on borrowing costs. — VNS

deposit interest rates

see also

More on this story

Economy

Infrastructure development for digital, green transformation promoted

The Ministry of Construction has officially put into operation the national database on construction activities along with key digital systems and platforms of the sector, giving concrete form to the Party’s and the State’s policies on accelerating the development of science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.
Economy

Local businesses eager to join public investment projects

Domestic consumption has shown signs of recovery but remains fragile, while the private sector continues to face difficulties related to costs, market access and capital absorption. In this context, public investment plays an increasingly important role in sustaining growth.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom