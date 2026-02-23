VN-Index jump over 36 points post Tết

HÀ NỘI — The stock market soared on Monday, marking a robust comeback for Việt Nam’s equities market following the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, as strong demand pushed the VN-Index sharply higher from the opening minutes.

The VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 36.05 points, or 2 per cent, to 1,860.14 points, extending its winning streak to four consecutive sessions.

Prior to Monday's trading, many analysts had predicted a potential post-Tết surge, supported by historical data indicating a 90 per cent probability of the VN-Index rising in the days following the holiday and approximately 80 per cent over the subsequent month.

Market experts attributed the rally to positive earnings results disclosed during the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial reporting season at the end of January.

In addition, a solid macroeconomic foundation has been cited as bolstering the market's upward momentum, particularly as 2026 targets GDP growth exceeding 10 per cent annually.

The southern bourse recorded 280 gainers, while 73 ticker symbols declined. Liquidity also surged, with trading value reaching more than VNĐ23.5 trillion (US$905 million).

Large-cap stocks posted significant gains, with 26 advancing, three falling and one closing flat.

The oil and gas sector made the strongest positive contribution to the VN-Index. Leading shares such as Petrolimex (PLX), PV Gas (GAS), Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) and PV Drilling (PVD) hit their ceiling prices, ending the session without sell orders.

The banking sector also traded higher, with most lenders gaining more than 1 per cent from their reference prices. Notably, BIDV (BID) and Vietcombank (VCB) led with increases of 4.7 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively, while TP Bank (TPB), Sahabank (SHB), VPBank (VPB), Eximbank (EIB) and LPBank (LPB) also recorded solid gains.

The securities sector mirrored the positive trend, with Techcom Securities (TCX) leading with a 5.7 per cent rise, followed by VPS Securities (VCK), Tien Phong Securities Corporation (ORS) and VPBank Securities (VPX).

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained 4.77 points, or 1.86 per cent, to 261.83 points.

However, the market was weighed by foreign capital outflows. Foreign investors were net sellers of more than VNĐ1.1 trillion worth of shares on HoSE and VNĐ67.17 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS