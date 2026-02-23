MoIT to issue list of used goods subject to temporary suspension

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has drafted a circular to strengthen state management of temporary import for re-export and transhipment activities involving scrap and used goods, after such activities resulted in Việt Nam becoming a transit hub for low-quality scrap and second-hand goods posing potential environmental pollution risks.

The ministry said that in cases where it is necessary to prevent environmental pollution, disease transmission, impacts on human health and life, illegal transhipment or risks of trade fraud, the MoIT is authorised to decide and publicly announce goods subject to temporary suspension from temporary import for re-export and transhipment.

Under the draft, the circular will be accompanied by two appendices: a list of scrap materials subject to temporary suspension from temporary import for re-export and transhipment and a list of used goods subject to the same measure.

The lists will not apply to transhipment in cases where goods are transported directly from the exporting country to the importing country without passing through Vietnamese border gates.

Entities subject to the regulation include traders engaged in temporary import for re-export and transhipment activities, agencies and organisations responsible for managing such activities and other relevant organisations and individuals.

The draft circular has been developed in compliance with the authority, format, procedures and processes prescribed by the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents. It is also aligned with international treaties to which Việt Nam is a signatory and relevant domestic legal provisions.

Regarding its validity period, the draft inherits the list of used goods stipulated in Appendix II issued together with Circular No. 08/2023/TT-BCT and the list of scrap materials stipulated in Circular No. 18/2024/TT-BCT, while making adjustments to ensure consistency with the draft decree intended to replace Decree No. 69/2018/NĐ-CP.

The issuance of the circular is defined as a phased regulatory measure, providing a transparent and unified legal basis for competent authorities and enforcement forces in implementation, while contributing to stricter control over temporary import for re-export and transhipment of scrap and used goods in accordance with the law.

The new circular is expected to take effect from the date the decree replacing Decree No. 69/2018/NĐ-CP comes into force and remain valid until December 31, 2029. — VNS