Vietnamese stock accounts surpass 12 million in January

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market has crossed a significant milestone, surpassing 12 million accounts registered by domestic investors as of January 31.

This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of the opening of nearly 245,000 new accounts in January alone.

According to data from the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, the total number of registered accounts has reached nearly 12.1 million, marking an increase of 244,370 accounts compared to the end of 2025.

Of these, approximately 12 million accounts belong to retail investors, while 19,301 accounts are associated with domestic institutional investors.

The market has also seen increased activity from foreign investors, with 50,532 accounts currently registered.

This includes 45,757 accounts for retail foreign investors and 4,775 for foreign institutional investors, both of which represent modest growth over the preceding month.

Indicating a strong upward trend in investor engagement, the increase in account registrations significantly exceeds the Government's target of achieving 11 million accounts by 2030, as outlined in its approved securities market development strategy.

As of the end of January, the VN-Index closed at 1,829.04 points, up 2.5 per cent for the month, although other indices such as the VNAllshare-Index and VN30-Index saw slight declines.

Average trading volume on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) reached over 1.09 billion shares per day, with an average daily trading value of more than VNĐ34.7 trillion (US$1.3 billion), marking increases of 40.8 per cent in volume and 46.9 per cent in value compared to December 2025.

Last month, foreign investors continued to exert a significant influence on the Vietnamese stock market, recording net sell-offs exceeding VNĐ5.5 trillion on the HoSE.

The selling pressure was primarily concentrated in key sectors such as real estate, consumer goods and finance. — BIZHUB/VNS