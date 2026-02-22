Market stable, supplies ample as Tết holiday ends

HÀ NỘI — The domestic market remained well supplied and prices stable on February 22, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year and the final day of the nine-day Tết holiday break, as trading activities nationwide returned to normal.

Most traditional markets, supermarkets and convenience stores have reopened, with abundant goods, especially vegetables and fruits entering the harvest season. Demand rose slightly for ritual offerings and small gatherings before people return to work, mainly for vegetables and fruits, while fresh food consumption slowed as many residents brought supplies from their hometowns.

Overall prices remained stable, with beef and seafood edging down compared with two or three days ago thanks to improved supply.

Major retail chains, such as Saigon Co.op, Central Retail, WinCommerce, MM Mega Market and Lotte Mart, reported sufficient inventories and unchanged prices compared with pre-Tết levels. Preparations for Tết were made early, with total reserves rising by 10-15 per cent and some essential items at large distributors increasing by 20-40 per cent.

Besides, market stabilisation programmes have been expanded, with businesses committing to keep prices 5–10 per cent lower than market rates and ensuring adequate supply nationwide, including remote and industrial areas.

Petroleum supply also remained stable. As of February 22, no fuel retailers were found suspending sales in violation of regulations.

Authorities have stepped up inspections after Tết to prevent smuggling, counterfeit goods and price manipulation, helping maintain market stability and protect consumers at the start of 2026. — VNA/VNS