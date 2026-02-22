Minister calls on Amazon to scale up investment in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang has received Shannon Kellogg, Amazon Vice President of Public Policy for the Americas, underlining his ministry’s consistent support for foreign investors and businesses to operate safely and productively in Việt Nam.

The meeting took place in Washington D.C. on February 19 as part of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s trip to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace.

Quang said the Ministry of Public Security always supports foreign investors and businesses, including Amazon, to operate safely, productively and stably in Việt Nam while adhering to Vietnamese law and international treaties to which the country is a party.

It will continue to listen to businesses’ opinions and suggestions in order to promptly resolve difficulties and create a transparent and sustainable cooperation environment, he stated.

The minister encouraged Amazon to continue expanding its investment in Việt Nam, organising training programmes and transferring technology to help improve the quality of Vietnamese human resources in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, big data analytics and digital infrastructure management.

He affirmed support for the healthy, balanced and sustainable development of Việt Nam – US economic and trade cooperation to bring about practical benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Appreciating the Vietnamese ministry’s backing of Amazon’s investment and business activities, Kellogg expressed the firm’s wish to accompany Việt Nam in implementing the strategic development orientations, including the development goals for 2030 and 2045.

He also said he is impressed with the efforts by the Vietnamese Government and Ministry of Public Security in building a transparent and stable legal environment in line with global development trends.

Amazon considers Việt Nam one of its key markets in the Asia-Pacific region and is committed to continuing long-term investment and expanding its service provision in Việt Nam, the executive noted, adding that it hopes to continue receiving support, guidance and advice from the ministry and other agencies of Việt Nam in the future. — VNA/VNS