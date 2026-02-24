VN-Index rises for straight five days

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices closed Tuesday on a positive note despite a clear divergence trend among sectors in early trade, boosted by strong liquidity and the return of foreign investors.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose by 7.48 points, or 0.4 per cent, to reach 1,867.62 points. This marked its fifth straight rising session.

The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) also increased by 0.89 points, or 0.34 per cent, settling at 262.72 points.

The VN-Index gained over 36 per cent on Monday after a long Tết holiday. The enthusiasm from the previous session helped it open slightly higher but quickly faced pressure, falling around the reference point.

This led to a clear divergence in market dynamics, as the flow of capital became more selective compared to the unified trend seen during the Lunar New Year opening.

On the southern bourse, the number of gainers still surpassed that of decliners by 187 to 142. Meanwhile, liquidity on HoSE soared to more than VNĐ32.5 trillion (US$1.2 billion), equal to a trading volume of over 1 billion shares.

The oil and gas sector continued to shine, leading the market with Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) reaching its ceiling price, while PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVT) climbed by 4.5 per cent, Petrolimex (PLX) by 3.8 per cent, PV Drilling (PVD) by 1.4 per cent and PV Gas (GAS) by 1.7 per cent.

However, some stocks displayed signs of cooling off, with PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) declining by 0.8 per cent.

In the materials sector, positive momentum persisted as Duc Giang Chemicals Group (DGC) hit the biggest daily gain of 7 per cent, Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (DPM) increased by 5.9 per cent, PetroVietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC (DCM) by 5 per cent, Hoa Phat Group (HPG) by 2.9 per cent and Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) by 1.4 per cent.

On the other hand, the banking sector exhibited a mixed performance. Shares of three major state-owned banks closed lower, with Vietcombank (VCB) falling by 2.1 per cent, Vietinbank (CTG) by 1.3 per cent, and BIDV (BID) by 0.7 per cent.

However, some bank stocks managed to post slight gains compared to the previous session, including VPBank (VPB), which rose by 0.7 per cent, HDBank (HDB) by 1.1 per cent, LPBank (LPB) by 0.1 per cent and Sacombank (STB) by 0.8 per cent.

Also supporting the market, foreign investors were net buyers today, purchasing VNĐ319.22 billion on HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS