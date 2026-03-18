Tennis talent serves up thrills in HCM City

Tennis

HCM CITY — The clash of rackets and the chase for glory have begun at the National Tennis Clubs Championship in HCM City, where nearly 100 players vie for top honours.

Competitors hail from leading cities, provinces and clubs including AP Sports, the Military, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and CLB Becamex HCM City. Athletes contest men’s, women’s and mixed team categories at the Infinity Academy tennis courts, with a total VNĐ300 million (US$11,400) prize pot at stake.

Among the contenders, AP Sports Club, led by national No. 1 Vũ Hà Minh Đức, is the top favourite in the men’s and mixed divisions, while the race for the women’s title remains wide open. The final matches are set for March 24.

“AP Sports accompanied the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) in organising many tournaments over the past year. In 2026, we are determined to continue to cooperate closely with the federation to hold large-scale national and international tournaments,” said Bùi Minh Nhựt, director of Luminous Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company, the championship’s diamond sponsor.

“We believe that our cooperation will help improve the quality of the tournament and spread positive values of sport in general and tennis in particular to more people. We hope to develop a strong tennis community for both players and supporters in the near future.”

According to VTF, the championship is an elite arena for players whose abilities will be recognised, providing scouts a chance to identify talent for the national team in international events in 2026.

Matches from the quarter-final rounds will be broadcast live on VTVcab and the fan pages of VTF and AP Sports Club. — VNS