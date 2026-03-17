Safe hands return to steady Việt Nam defence

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Safe hands return at the right time as goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý rejoins the national team after nearly a year out and is expected to bolster Việt Nam's defence at the Southeast Asian Futsal Championship 2026.

Diego Giustozzi has named his squad for the campaign, with training starting in HCM City on March 16. There are few changes from the side that competed at the Asian championship in January.

Giustozzi said keeping a familiar core line-up would help the team refine their playing style and improve cohesion.

The key boost is Ý's return after a long lay-off with a medial collateral ligament injury in his right leg, which ruled him out of the Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers and finals and the 33rd SEA Games.

Without the former world top 10 goalkeeper, Việt Nam missed out on a top-three finish at the regional Games and placed in the top eight at continental level.

Giustozzi welcomed his recovery, describing Ý as a leader in defence and a veteran with experience and composure, adding that his presence will lift the team.

“I am excited to return to the team this time. In the past months I was upset but tried my best to recover and train well, waiting for this moment," said Ý.

"I will sharpen my skills during this summon in preparation for the regional championship. Hope that I will show well and support my team in Thailand."

Argentine Giustozzi has also given opportunities to young players such as striker An Lâm Tới, midfielder Nguyễn Thạc Hiếu and goalkeeper Nguyễn Quốc Giàu in this campaign.

He said the national team needed to gradually rejuvenate its squad and prepare for long-term goals.

"The young players performed well but they still need more matches to gain experience. Only when facing real-life match situations can players truly mature," Giustozzi said.

“We must give opportunities to young players heading to the 2028 Asian Championship which is a qualification for the World Cup. The regional tournament is the right time for the youth to gradually test themselves and hone their skills."

Vietnamese players will practise in HCM City until they leave for Thailand for an intensive training course. They will have two friendly matches with strong local clubs, three-time national champions Hồng Yên Takam and Blackpearl United.

The tournament will be held from April 6 to 12 in Nonthaburi. Việt Nam are in Group A with Myanmar, Timor-Leste and the hosts. Group B includes Brunei, guest Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

After the round-robin group stage, the two best teams will advance to the semi-finals.

In 2024, Indonesia beat Việt Nam 2-0 in the final to lift their trophy for the second time. The remaining 16 titles went to powerful Thailand, one of the world's 11 strongest sides. — VNS