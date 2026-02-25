Science and technology a foundation for growth, says PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday chaired the first 2026 meeting of the Government Steering Committee on science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation.

In his opening remarks, the PM, who heads the committee, stressed the significance of the meeting in effectively implementing key tasks and solutions in line with a direction from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm for breakthrough action and widespread impact.

PM Chính said implementation must be more substantive, goal-oriented and product-based, shifting from a task-based to a results-based mindset, changing from doing more to "doing the right things effectively and thoroughly."

Activities, he noted, must translate into concrete, measurable and quantifiable products, with key performance indicators for evaluation.

The Government leader described the current phase as a crucial starting point for science and technology development in the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution.

To achieve double-digit economic growth and ensure rapid yet sustainable development, Việt Nam must take science, technology and innovation as a foundation, relying on new growth pillars such as the digital economy, green economy, circular economy, artificial intelligence, data, semiconductors, digital infrastructure and data centres.

He said that in 2025, Politburo Resolution 57 was implemented in a drastic and effective manner from the central to local levels, receiving strong support from the public and business community and delivering notable results.

However, shortcomings remain, including a gap between the completion of assigned tasks and substantive effectiveness. Implementation in some localities has been uneven, while bottlenecks in the workforce, digital infrastructure, data and cybersecurity have yet to be promptly addressed.

To ensure the meeting brings about tangible changes in implementation, the Prime Minister urged participants to focus discussions on thoroughly concretising the 14th National Party Congress Resolution on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, and to identify key priorities.

Participants were also asked to assess whether science and technology, innovation and digital transformation have truly become drivers of growth, and to propose breakthrough solutions to accelerate the development of the data economy, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and digital workers.

PM Chính asked that the meeting define key tasks and solutions for all of 2026, identify breakthrough areas in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, and contribute to achieving the double-digit growth target and other set objectives.

He also called for a review of overdue tasks assigned at the previous meeting, with clear accountability. Certain ministries and sectors need to step up efforts in building and connecting databases, while some localities remain weak in equipment infrastructure, he said, adding that difficulties at the commune level, including remaining telecommunications coverage gaps and electricity shortages, must be addressed. — VNS