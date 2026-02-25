Localities make preparations for national election day

HÀ NỘI — Localities nationwide are stepping up preparations for national election day scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

On that day, voters across the country will cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of People’s Councils at provincial and communal levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The event is a major political event and a nationwide festival, reflecting the people’s mastery, will and aspirations in building a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people and for the people.

On February 14, 2026, the National Election Council issued a resolution announcing a list of 864 candidates running for 500 seats in the 16th National Assembly across 182 constituencies nationwide.

The official lists of candidates have been posted at polling stations.

Campaigning begins upon the publication of the official candidate list and ends 24 hours before voting starts.

At least 10 days before the election day, election bodies must review and settle complaints and denunciations related to candidates.

No later than five days before the election day, agencies compiling voter lists must resolve complaints regarding voter registration.

Early election

In some localities, early voting has been arranged to ensure citizens working long-term offshore can exercise their rights.

The Election Committee of HCM City has issued a plan for early voting at four polling stations in Phước Thắng Ward, Tam Thắng Ward, and Long Sơn Commune (formerly part of Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province).

Onshore voting will take place from 7am to 7pm on February 26.

At Polling Station No. 4 in Tam Thắng Ward, voting will last from February 26 until 7pm on March 14 to facilitate experts and workers engaged in offshore construction projects.

More than 4,000 voters are expected to participate in early voting at these locations.

Meanwhile, in central Nghệ An Province, the National Election Council has authorised early voting at 55 polling stations across 31 constituencies in 12 mountainous and border communes.

Voting will take place on March 13, two days ahead of the national election day, to accommodate difficult terrain and dispersed populations.

Bạch Long Vĩ Special Zone in northern Hải Phòng City, located about 120 nautical miles from the mainland, where travel is difficult and heavily dependent on weather conditions and transport means, has also been permitted by the National Election Council to hold voting on March 14, one day earlier than the nationwide election date.

Careful preparations

Across provinces and cities nationwide, preparations are being implemented in a synchronised and lawful manner, ensuring progress and quality.

The establishment of election bodies, strengthened security and enhanced supervision are key to ensuring a democratic, safe and law-compliant election.

On May 21, 2025, the 15th National Assembly passed a resolution to shorten the tenure of the 15th NA and People’s Councils for the 2021–2026 term, and set March 15, 2026, as the election date for the 16th NA and People’s Councils for the next five-year term.

The election is scheduled more than two months earlier than usual and incorporates significant new features following amendments to the Law on Election of Deputies to the NA and People’s Councils.

The amended law aligns with the two-tier local government model and streamlines procedures.

The commune-level people’s committees now have authority to determine polling stations and report to provincial-level people’s committees, which may adjust decisions if necessary.

The changes aim to shorten procedures and clarify decentralisation.

Another significant change is the shortening of the election timeline.

The period from the end of candidate nomination to the election day has been reduced from 70 days to 42 days.

Corresponding deadlines for consultations, publication of candidate lists and settlement of complaints have also been shortened to ensure coherence and practical efficiency. — VNS