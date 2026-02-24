Deputy FM welcomes UK’s Duke of Richmond and Gordon

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Tuesday hosted a reception in Hà Nội for Duke of Richmond and Gordon of the UK Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox and his spouse, stressing the significance of their trip in promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Hằng thanked the Duke and his spouse for their meaningful contributions to the success of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to the UK in October 2025. She also spoke highly of the Duke’s role in preserving and upholding heritage values at Goodwood Estate, an iconic emblem of British culture and history, as well as his active involvement in charitable and community activities.

Việt Nam always attaches importance to developing bilateral ties as well as the UK’s global role, she said, praising joint work in trade - investment, finance, education - training, innovation, energy, and climate change adaptation.

According to her, bilateral ties have seen strides since the elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary Lâm's UK visit in October 2025. Bilateral trade has reached a record high and remains on course to hit the target of US$10 billion this year. The UK ranks as Việt Nam's third largest export market in Europe, while Việt Nam is the UK’s second largest trade partner in ASEAN.

The Duke of Richmond and his spouse expressed their impressions on Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements and its determination to sustain double-digit growth in the years ahead. The Duke also recalled with appreciation his meeting with General Secretary Lâm and his spouse during the Vietnamese leader’s UK visit, noting that bilateral ties are thriving across trade - investment, education - training, sci-tech, culture - sports, and tourism.

The Duke said he would travel to Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Huế, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City, where he plans to meet with representatives of major enterprises like VinFast and FPT. He also expressed keen interest in boosting cultural and sport exchanges with Việt Nam, especially in painting, performing arts, football, and automobile and motorcycle racing. Drawing on his experience organising Formula racing events, he noted their potential as important opportunities for international business connectivity.

Both sides agreed that substantial opportunities exist to link the two countries’ business community and enhance cooperation in culture, education, sports, and charitable activities, considering these important bedrock for mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.

The Duke currently serves as Director of the King’s charitable foundation and founder of the Goodwood Art Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to art, environment, and education. He is also the founder of the globally renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival.

He is known for his goodwill toward Vietnam and his sustained support for stronger Việt Nam–UK relations. — VNA/VNS