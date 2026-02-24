Trường Sa ready for early election for 16th NA, People’s Councils for 2026–2031 term

KHÁNH HOÀ — Authorities in the Trường Sa (Spratly) special zone have stepped up preparations for the early election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

At a conference held on Tuesday at the Naval Region 4 Command in Bắc Cam Ranh ward, the Khánh Hoà provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee assigned tasks to relevant forces to ensure the smooth organisation of the election.

Leaders of the Trường Sa special zone reported that preparations are underway across 21 polling stations. The local election committee has been established with 11 members, six election boards, and 21 election teams, comprising a total of 189 personnel. Voter lists and candidate lists for NA and People’s Council deputies have been publicised in accordance with regulations.

Communication efforts, logistical preparations, and plans to ensure security and safety have been carried out thoroughly, enabling officials, soldiers and residents on the islands to understand the significance of the election and to uphold their civic rights and responsibilities.

The consultation process has followed legal procedures, with three rounds conducted in a democratic, rigorous and lawful manner. A detailed timeline for the early election has been developed, with close coordination between provincial authorities and the Naval Region 4 Command.

Addressing the conference, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Hồ Xuân Trường underscored that the election represents a major political event for the country, taking place as the entire Party, people and armed forces are implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

He emphasised that organising the early election in Trường Sa reflects the Party and State’s special attention to officials, soldiers and residents living and working in the country’s maritime frontiers, ensuring that all citizens can fully exercise their rights and obligations.

The success of the election, he noted, will contribute to consolidating the State apparatus for the new term and strengthening public confidence in the Party and State.

Truong called on all assigned forces to follow central and provincial directives, enhance coordination and clearly define responsibilities to ensure progress and quality.

Relevant units were urged to guarantee absolute safety for personnel, vehicles and election materials during transportation to the islands, maintain political security and social order, and prepare contingency plans to avoid any unexpected situations. — VNA/VNS