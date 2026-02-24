Preparations for NA, People’s Council elections on track at grassroots level

TÂY NINH — The Election Committee of the southern province of Tay Ninh on February 23 convened its fourth meeting to review progress in preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Discussions focused on candidates’ action programmes, media airtime allocation, plans for voter meetings, and election-related communications.

According to the Standing Board of the provincial Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, the third round of consultations has been completed to finalise eligible candidate lists. For the 16th National Assembly, Tây Ninh has 19 candidates, including 10 women (52.63 per cent), four young candidates (21.05 per cent), one non-Party member (5.2 per cent), and six re-elected candidates (31.58 per cent).

For the provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, the list comprises 135 candidates, including 73 women (54.07per cent), 44 young candidates (32.59per cent), 23 non-Party members (17.04), 45 re-elected candidates (33.33 per cent), two from ethnic minority groups (1.48 per cent), and six followers of religions (4.44 per cent), meeting central requirements on structure and composition.

Plans have been drafted to organise voter meetings for election campaigning. National Assembly candidates are scheduled to meet voters from February 27 to March 6, while provincial People’s Council candidates will do so from March 9 to 12. A training conference on February 24 will guide candidates on developing action programmes and conducting lawful campaigning.

Preparatory work has been implemented seriously and on schedule. Commune-level election committees have been urged to finalise candidate dossiers and update information on the election management software system. Voter consultations at candidates’ places of residence, along with the compilation and public posting of voter lists, have been completed as regulated.

Political security and social order remain stable, with no complicated incidents or complaints related to the elections recorded so far.

Material preparations, including surveys of ballot boxes and printing of election documents, are underway. Relevant agencies are ensuring timely procurement, distribution of materials, and public posting of official candidate lists at polling stations.

Chairman of the provincial Election Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng requested sub-committees to continue close monitoring, strengthen inspection and supervision, particularly regarding security, order, and complaint handling, and ensure all remaining tasks are completed on schedule.

As of February 20, election preparations in Tây Ninh had basically met requirements and are ready for the next steps in line with legal regulations. — VNA/VNS