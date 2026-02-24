Ship 016 – Quang Trung departs to participate in Australia’s Kakadu 2026

KHÁNH HOÀ — Ship 016 – Quang Trung of Brigade 162, Naval Region 4, departed from Cam Ranh Naval Base on Monday afternoon for Sydney, to take part in the International Fleet Review marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy and the 2026 Kakadu multilateral naval exercise.

The ship is under the command of Colonel Nguyễn Minh Lành, deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4.

The deployment aims to implement the policies and guidelines of the Vietnamese Party and State, as well as the direction of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on international integration and defence diplomacy.

Through participation in the Fleet Review and Kakadu 2026, the mission will seek to further enhance coordination in addressing shared maritime security challenges, strengthen mutual understanding and trust, and promote cooperation among the armed forces and navies of participating countries for peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

The voyage also responds to invitations and support extended by the Australian Defence Force and the Royal Australian Navy in recent years.

It demonstrated support for multi-lateral activities organised by Australia on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy, and contributes to consolidating and further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces and navies, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Australia.

The mission also provides an opportunity for long-distance sea training, enhancing command and coordination capabilities, combat readiness, and proficiency in operating weapons and technical equipment under extended maritime conditions. It will also help accumulate experience in participating in and organising international multilateral events.

According to the plan, in Australia, Ship 016 – Quang Trung and its delegation will take part in activities within the framework of the International Fleet Review and Kakadu 2026.

These include harbour-phase activities such as the exercise opening ceremony, navy chiefs’ conference, planning conferences for sea phases, in-port training, sports and cultural exchanges, visits to local historical and cultural sites, and hosting a reception aboard the ship.

The sea-phase will involve practical exercises covering non-combat drills, including communications, formation manoeuvring, replenishment at sea manoeuvres, formation manoeuvres for aerial photography, search and rescue operations, and specialist team training at sea.

Kakadu is a biennial multi-lateral naval exercise hosted by Australia since 1993.

This marks the second time a Vietnamese naval vessel has participated in the exercise.

Earlier in 2024, Ship 18 of Brigade 171, Naval Region 2, took part in Kakadu 2024 in Darwin, becoming the first vessel of the Việt Nam People’s Navy to join the event.

By participating in Kakadu 2026 in Sydney, Ship 016 – Quang Trung will undertake the longest voyage in the history of the Việt Nam People’s Navy, covering more than 11,000 nautical miles over approximately 60 days. — VNS