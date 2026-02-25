Party chief's special envoy meets President Putin, underscores reliable Việt Nam–Russia companionship

MOSCOW — Việt Nam has expressed confidence in its enduring partnership with the Russian Federation, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday (local time).

In his capacity as Special Envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm to brief on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, the minister reaffirmed Việt Nam’s appreciation of what he described as Russia’s reliable companionship.

Welcoming the top Vietnamese diplomat, President Putin congratulated the success of the Congress and spoke highly of his phone talks with Party chief Lâm following the event.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, Việt Nam would successfully implement its strategic priorities and usher in a new era of development.

Conveying the message of the Vietnamese Party leader, Trung said the 14th National Party Congress had reviewed 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) and set out major goals, directions and strategies for the new era.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam are determined to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy country, steadily advancing towards socialism, the special envoy said.

In the new era of development, the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is expected not only to serve the national interests of each country but also to contribute positively to peace, stability and sustainable growth in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese special envoy and foreign minister briefed President Putin on the major orientations and strategic breakthroughs adopted at the 14th National Party Congress. He noted that under the guidance of senior leaders of both countries, Việt Nam–Russia relations have developed dynamically and achieved important results.

Based on the key directions in General Secretary Lâm’s message, Trung affirmed Việt Nam’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy, oil and gas, maritime cooperation, defence, military-technical collaboration, transport and science and technology.

President Putin said Russia always attaches importance to continuously developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam for the benefit of both peoples. He described the Vietnamese Party chief as a close friend and said he hoped to welcome him to Russia soon.

The Russian leader also affirmed his readiness to maintain regular contact and exchanges with General Secretary Lâm on strategic issues and bilateral relations and suggested both sides further enhance the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in key sectors. These include energy, oil and gas and military technology, as well as potential cooperation in nuclear power, transport and science and technology.

On this occasion, Trung conveyed Party chief Lâm’s invitation to President Putin to visit Việt Nam, which the Russian leader appreciated and accepted.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Trung held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The Vietnamese diplomat informed Minister Lavrov of the guiding principles, foreign policy line and major directions of Việt Nam’s diplomacy. Trung emphasised that, for the first time, the CPV’s Congress had underscored the role and mission of foreign affairs and international integration as crucial and regular tasks.

Minister Lavrov said he appreciated the important and strategic information from the recent Congress of the CPV, affirming that Việt Nam is a priority partner in Russia’s foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed and assessed bilateral cooperation, including coordination between the two foreign ministries.

They also discussed and agreed on measures to enhance the coordinating role of the two ministries in consolidating and strengthening Việt Nam–Russia ties, and exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern. — VNS