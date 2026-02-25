Party leader’s spouse hosts Duke of Richmond at Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum

HÀ NỘI — The spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Ngô Phương Ly, met the Duke of Richmond, Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox, and his spouse at the Việt Nam National Fine Arts Museum in Hà Nội on Monday as part of their visit to Việt Nam.

The meeting, held in the early days of the Lunar New Year, reflected the goodwill built during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to the UK in October 2025.

Highlighting the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Ly said she believes that the Duke and his spouse's first trip to Vietnam will open up more opportunities for cultural cooperation in the time ahead.

At the museum, which houses more than 21,000 artworks, the guests explored collections spanning different historical periods and viewed several national treasures, including the Thousand-armed and Thousand-eyed Avalokiteshvara statue, dragon-carved doors from Keo Pagoda, and a lacquer screen by artist Nguyễn Gia Trí.

The Duke and his spouse expressed their impression of the diverse materials and techniques used in the exhibits, showing particular interest in Việt Nam’s lacquer art.

The delegation also visited an exhibition themed “The Horse in Visual Arts” that features 60 works by prominent artists, where the horse symbolises aspiration, endurance and integration in the Year of the Horse.

As part of the programme, the guests enjoyed a traditional water puppetry performance.

The host lady expressed her hope that the art form will be introduced at cultural events in the UK, helping bring Vietnamese culture closer to the international audience.

The meeting took place in a warm atmosphere, underscoring the role of cultural diplomacy in building trust, enhancing mutual understanding and further strengthening Việt Nam – UK relations. — VNA/VNS