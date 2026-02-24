Party chief’s special envoy meets leaders of Russian parties in Moscow

MOSCOW — Special Envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, Politburo member, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, held separate meetings in Moscow on February 24 with Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party, and Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, to brief them on the outcomes of the CPV’s 14th National Congress.

At the meetings, Trung said the 14th National Party Congress had conducted a comprehensive review of Việt Nam's revolutionary practice over 40 years of comprehensive renewal, while taking initial steps in developing theoretical foundations for the renewal process in order to chart development orientations for the country in a new era.

He highlighted the congress’s emphasis on transforming the growth model based on science-technology and digital transformation, linking economic development with socio-cultural progress and environmental protection. For the first time, foreign affairs, alongside defence and security, has been identified as a key and regular task.

The foreign minister affirmed that Việt Nam consistently attaches importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, as well as relations with the two parties. He put forward several proposals to enhance cooperation between the CPV and the two Russian parties in the time to come.

For their parts, the Russian Party heads spoke highly of Việt Nam's achievements during the renewal process under the leadership of the CPV.

Medvedev stressed that the coutry would not have overcome its challenges without the sound leadership and direction of the CPV. Zyuganov described Việt Nam as a model for developing countries in the current context, adding that its theory of renewal would make an important contribution to the international communist and workers’ movement.

Both leaders expressed confidence that under the CPV’s leadership, Việt Nam would continue to attain its development goals in the new era.

Medvedev affirmed that Việt Nam is an important and reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. He expressed readiness to work with the Southeast Asian nation across a wide range of sectors, including nuclear energy, defence and security, science-technology, culture, and education.

He underlined the importance of inter-party cooperation, implementing existing agreements and moving towards the signing of a cooperation plan between the CPV and United Russia for 2026-2028. This would encompass cadre training, enhanced collaboration between the two parties’ political academies, convening the bilateral cooperation mechanism in late 2026 or 2027, strengthening youth exchanges and effectively organising a cross year of cooperation in science and education in 2026.

Russian Communist Party chief Zyuganov agreed to coordinate efforts to advance party-to-party relations, particularly in theory exchanges, while supporting enhanced cooperation through parliamentary channels, between localities where his party holds positions in government, and among mass organisations affiliated with the two parties.

During the meetings, the sides also exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues of mutual concern.

On the occasion, Trung conveyed invitations from General Secretary Lâm and the CPV Central Committee to his hosts to visit Việt Nam at a mutually convenient time. The invitations were graciously accepted. — VNA/VNS