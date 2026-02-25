Party chief urges stronger material, spiritual internal capacity in new era

HÀ NỘI — New Party resolutions on strengthening the state-run economic sector and advancing Vietnamese culture are intended to bolster both material and spiritual foundations, as Việt Nam pushes towards a more self-reliant and globally integrated development model, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said.

The Politburo’s Resolution 79-NQ/TW on developing the state-run economic sector and Resolution 80-NQ/TW on advancing Vietnamese culture aim to reinforce material and spiritual internal capacity, affirming the resolve to build an independent, self-reliant, dynamic and efficient economy deeply integrated into global markets while building an advanced Vietnamese culture rich in national identity, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

The Party chief made the statement during a national conference convened by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hà Nội on Wednesday to disseminate the two resolutions.

The hybrid gathering connected to 27,284 sites across central agencies, cities, provinces, communes, wards, special zones and Party organisations within the armed forces and enterprises, with more than two million delegates in attendance. It was also broadcast live on Vietnam Television’s VTV1 channel, the Voice of Vietnam’s VOV1 and VOV Traffic channels and various digital platforms.

State sector must become national pillar in new era

In his keynote address, General Secretary Lâm described the two new resolutions as key additions to the Party’s major policy decisions, grounded in thorough reviews of practice and theory as Việt Nam enters a new development phase.

Citing the tasks and solutions in the documents, he stressed that the state-run economic sector must truly occupy the “strategic commanding heights” of the national economy, exercise leadership and serve as the “national mainstay” in the new era.

It needs to deliver breakthrough contributions to national self-reliance, ensure stability and enable swift intervention against systemic risks, he said, outlining five core roles of the sector.

First, it must control and master strategic “lifelines” and backbone industries, from energy and critical infrastructure to finance, credit, logistics, data and essential digital platforms. The goal is not monopoly but safeguarding sovereignty, reducing dependence on external sources, boosting resilience to shocks, protecting national interests under all conditions and creating spillover effects for the wider economy.

Second, the sector must act as a pillar for regulation, stabilisation and resilience. Facing overlapping crises such as supply chain disruptions, interest and exchange-rate volatility, trade tensions, natural disasters and pandemics, it should stabilise key markets, secure essential public services, sustain foundational investment and maintain buffers to respond rapidly to systemic risks.

Third, a robust state sector should not crowd out the private sector but serve as a platform, pathfinder and catalyst helping private firms integrate more deeply into value chains, develop supporting industries and raise localisation rates. This would nurture industry clusters anchored by globally and regionally competitive leading enterprises.

Fourth, he said leadership today must be judged not only by size but by mastery of advanced technologies, alignment with international standards, treatment of data as a strategic asset, protection of cybersecurity and modern risk governance.

Fifth, state-owned enterprises must exemplify the highest levels of discipline, transparency and accountability. They should set national governance standards and cultivate a contingent of managers who combine competitive strength with a spirit of public service. Practices such as “vested interests”, “cronyism”, short-term tenure-driven investments or persistent losses without accountability can no longer be tolerated.

These five roles must be translated into concrete action plans with defined goals, measurable indicators, clear timelines, strong supervision and enforceable mechanisms.

Fostering national mettle, discipline, public trust, and internal strength

The General Secretary stressed that the principle “Culture must light the way for the nation” underscores a people-centred culture as the spiritual bedrock, endogenous strength and embodiment of Vietnamese intellect, propelling national development towards independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening.

He pointed out that the greatest challenge facing culture today is not merely a lack of resources, but the risk of erosion in the value system, deviations in behavioural standards, growing pragmatism, verbal violence, fake news and misinformation and the intrusion of harmful elements in cyberspace. Without timely cultural revitalisation, rapid short-term growth risks lacking a durable long-term foundation.

The country’s top leader called for five priority tasks. First, he said, it is essential to spread the national value system, cultural values and behavioural standards for Vietnamese people in the new era.

He urged that the creation of a healthy cultural environment be treated as a foundational task, with education and human development placed at the core of cultural revitalisation.

At the same time, efforts should be made to develop cultural industries so that culture becomes not only a spiritual foundation but also an economic driver and a source of national soft power, while embedding culture within the political system to build social trust.

General Secretary Lâm said Resolutions No. 79 and 80 are not simply two parallel groups of tasks but a unified and complementary development framework, emphasising that effective implementation is crucial to contributing to the country’s rapid and sustainable development, independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening in the new era.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trịnh Văn Quyết called on Party committees and organisations at all levels to promptly translate the General Secretary’s guidance into action plans aligned with the commission’s instructions.

They should continue to study, disseminate and implement the two resolutions through concrete plans with clearly assigned responsibilities that are decisive, coordinated, innovative and effective. Weekly progress reports should be submitted to the Politburo via the commission. Nationwide dissemination and implementation must be completed by the end of March as guided by the commission, he added. — VNS