Efforts to mitigate consequences of landmines, chemical/dioxin contamination continue to be enhanced

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 188,000ha of land have been cleared of bombs and unexploded ordnance over the past five years, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Hoàng Xuân Chiến.

Senior Lieutenant General Chiến, Permanent Member of the Central Military Commission and Head of the Standing Office of National Steering Committee 701, chaired a conference in Hà Nội on Thursday reviewing the results of post-war bomb, mine and chemical/dioxin remediation in Việt Nam for the 2021–2025 period, and outlining key directions and tasks for 2026–2030.

According to the Senior Lieutenant General, during the 2021–2025 period, efforts continued to receive close leadership and direction from the Party, the State and the Government, as well as proactive coordination among ministries, sectors, local authorities and organisations, together with attention and cooperation from the international community.

As a result, post-war remediation activities were implemented in a coordinated and proactive manner to meet the objectives and requirements set out in Decision No. 2215/QĐ-TTg of the Prime Minister, approving the National Plan on remediation of chemical/dioxin contamination after the war in Việt Nam, and Decision No. 504/QĐ-TTg of the Prime Minister, approving the National Action Programme on post-war bomb and mine remediation for the 2010–2025 period.

Over the past five years, many relevant legal documents were issued on time, creating an important basis for agencies and units to implement bomb, mine and chemical/dioxin remediation in a consistent manner from the central to local levels.

A total of 21 projects were implemented effectively, including eleven projects in cooperation with the US, Japan, South Korea and Norway in Đà Nẵng City, Huế City and the provinces of Quảng Trị, Gia Lai, Quảng Ngãi and Đồng Nai; and ten independent projects and tasks funded by domestic sources, implemented at A So Airport in Huế City and in provinces under Military Zones 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 9.

As a result, nearly 188,000ha of land were cleared of bombs and unexploded ordnance, at an average rate of about 40,000ha per year, reducing the area contaminated by bombs and mines to around 5.57 million hectares.

About 41ha of land contaminated by chemical/dioxin at Biên Hòa Airport, A So Airport, and about 1,100 tonnes of CS chemical agents and CS hydrolysis products in provinces under Military Zones 4, 5, 7 and 9, were treated.

Around 65,000 victims received healthcare and medical support under cooperation programmes with the US in provinces heavily sprayed with Agent Orange.

In addition, the implementation of policies for people involved in the resistance war who were exposed to chemical/dioxin agents, in accordance with Ordinance No. 02/2020/UBTVQH14 of the National Assembly Standing Committee on preferential treatment for people with meritorious service to the revolution, and Government Decree No. 131/2021/NĐ-CP detailing and guiding the implementation of the ordinance, was carried out effectively.

Projects supporting victim care funded by domestic and international sources, such as those of the Ministry of Health and co-operation projects with the US directed by the Ministry of National Defence, achieved high effectiveness.

The outcomes of these activities and projects contributed to improving the quality of life of victims and supporting their social integration.

Information and communication work was strengthened and maintained effectively, while cooperation was expanded with 20 countries and international organisations to attract and mobilise resources to accelerate post-war bomb, mine and chemical/dioxin remediation in Việt Nam.

This went hand in hand with scientific research, technological development, innovation and capacity building, enabling gradual mastery of technologies, equipment and techniques for surveying, clearing and treating bombs, unexploded ordnance and chemical/dioxin contamination.

Chiến expressed his appreciation for the close cooperation of ministries, sectors, countries and relevant international organisations for their active and effective performance in post-war remediation tasks.

He also highlighted several key groups of tasks and solutions to be implemented in the coming period.

Accordingly, awareness and sense of responsibility among agencies, units and localities in carrying out post-war bomb, mine and chemical/dioxin remediation should continue to be enhanced; progress in clearance operations serving the search for and recovery of fallen soldiers’ remains in key areas should be accelerated; and institutions, policies and regulations should continue to be reviewed and improved to further promote effective remediation efforts.

Chiến also stressed the need to maintain and expand close co-operation with countries and international organisations to attract new, advanced and modern resources and technologies; to strengthen material facilities, equipment and operational capacity of forces in order to speed up and shorten the time required for clearing and treating bombs, mines and chemical agents after the war, and for providing medical support to victims. VNS