NA Standing Committee calls for tighter legal framework to regulate online business, protect consumers

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has stressed the need to review and complete legal mechanisms to ensure stricter management of online business activities, while strengthening inspection, supervision and the strict handling of violations to protect consumer rights and ensure fairness in business operations.

The issue was discussed on Wednesday at the 52nd meeting of the NA Standing Committee during its review of the NA’s public petition work from November.

Presenting a report on public petitions from October and November, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee on Public Petitions and Oversight Lê Thị Nga said the 10th session of the 15th NA concluded successfully, recording the largest legislative workload in the NA’s history.

Voters and the public expressed strong consensus with the major decisions adopted at the 10th session, particularly solutions aimed at removing institutional bottlenecks and advancing the socio-economic development plan for 2026.

According to voters, online business activities ranging from the sale of goods to service provision via social media platforms and e-commerce marketplaces have grown rapidly, contributing significantly to the development of e-commerce, digital transformation and modern consumption trends.

However, State management in this area still faces many shortcomings, especially in tax administration, traceability of goods, pricing and product quality. Many serious violations have only been detected after long periods, resulting in budget revenue losses and harm to consumers.

Voters and the public have also voiced concerns and frustration over the rise in online fraud; delays in the issuance and renewal of driver’s licences, which have caused inconvenience for citizens; and the continued trafficking, transportation and use of drugs, particularly among young people.

Regarding the receipt and handling of public petitions, the Committee on Public Petitions and Oversight reported that it had summarised 757 petitions from voters and forwarded them to relevant authorities for resolution. To date, responses have been received for 304 petitions, representing a handling and response rate of 40.2 per cent.

The number of citizen complaints, denunciations, petitions and feedback increased compared to September. However, citizens lodging complaints or petitions at the Central Citizen Reception Office and at citizen reception offices of ministries and agencies have complied strictly with legal regulations.

Most members of the NA Standing Committee agreed on their assessment and expressed appreciation for the NA’s public petition work in October and November.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Lâm Văn Mẫn called on the NA and the Government to continue reviewing and completing legal frameworks to more effectively regulate online business activities; enhance inspection and enforcement capacity; strictly handle violations to protect consumer rights and ensure fair competition; intensify public communication on the harms of drugs; and accelerate the implementation of the national target programme on drug prevention and control through 2030.

Concluding the discussion, NA Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương asked the Committee on Public Petitions and Oversight to fully absorb the opinions of Standing Committee members, as well as explanatory remarks and supplementary reports from ministries and agencies, and to closely coordinate with the NA's Secretary General in issuing a conclusion notice for implementation by relevant bodies.

On the same day, the NA Standing Committee also adopted a resolution regulating citizen reception, the handling of complaints, denunciations, petitions and feedback, and the oversight of citizen reception and complaint settlement by elected bodies and representatives.

It also reviewed the implementation results of the 2025 external affairs and international cooperation programme; approved the NA’s external affairs programme for 2026; provided guidance and coordination opinions on external relations and international cooperation activities; and approved the appointment of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam to overseas posts. — VNS