Home Politics & Law

US aid handed over to support central Việt Nam’s post-disaster recovery

December 23, 2025 - 20:26
The aid package is channelled through the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in Việt Nam to support affected localities.
US Consul General in HCM City Melissa Anne Brown presents the US government aid for flood-affected localities in Việt Nam on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Disaster and Dike Management Authority

GIA LAI — A ceremony took place in Gia Lai Province on Tuesday to present post-disaster recovery aid from the US Government to residents in several central provinces of Việt Nam.

The event was jointly organised by the Việt Nam Disaster and Dike Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the US Consulate General in HCM City, and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in Việt Nam.

In response to heavy losses caused by recent natural disasters, the US Government approved an emergency aid package worth US$1.25 million (around VNĐ32 billion), channelled through CRS in Việt Nam, to support affected localities, including Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai and Đắk Lắk.

Consul General Melissa Anne Brown presented the aid to Nguyễn Văn Tiến, deputy director of the authority. At the ceremony, Gia Lai Province received support valued at approximately VNĐ4.27 billion.

Addressing the event, Tiến expressed sincere appreciation to the US Government and people, as well as CRS, for their timely and practical support, noting that the assistance would help disaster-hit communities overcome difficulties and stabilise their livelihoods.

Following the ceremony, the working delegation and local leaders visited beneficiaries, offered encouragement, and inspected the implementation of the aid programme in Tuy Phước Đông Commune, Gia Lai Province. — VNA/VNS

